What's new

Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,269
-5
85,040
Country
China
Location
China
Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base
#Japan#US#Asia
January. 28 2022

More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.

The plaintiffs, who live in eight municipalities surrounding Kadena Air Base, filed the suit on Friday with the Naha district court. They are demanding a ban on flights at night and early in the morning.

They say noise from aircraft that frequently take off and land has affected their health and daily lives.

The plaintiffs are also demanding about 475 dollars a month each in compensation from the Japanese government, which provides the facility to the United States.

The number of plaintiffs involved makes this Japan's largest-ever case about noise from military aircraft.

Three other lawsuits have been filed since 1982 regarding aircraft noise around Kadena Air Base. In all cases, courts ordered the government to compensate the plaintiffs but rejected a flight ban.

www3.nhk.or.jp

Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News

More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.
www3.nhk.or.jp www3.nhk.or.jp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
US forces in Japan were a ‘Trojan tank’ for Covid
Replies
4
Views
160
Globenim
G
F-22Raptor
Infrared Search And Track Pods Spotted On USAF F-15 Eagles Based In Japan
Replies
0
Views
170
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
TaiShang
China backs Xinjiang firms, residents in lawsuits against Adrian Zenz
Replies
0
Views
250
TaiShang
TaiShang
B
Xinjiang companies, individuals sue rumormonger Adrian Zenz for reputational, economic losses
Replies
0
Views
132
Beast
B
beijingwalker
The U.S. military has contaminated the drinking water for almost half-a-million Japanese – but Japanese authorities can’t do anything about it
Replies
5
Views
572
Feng Leng
Feng Leng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom