Okinawa residents file mass lawsuit over US base | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.

#Japan#US#AsiaJanuary. 28 2022More than 35,000 residents of Okinawa Prefecture have filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for what they say is excessive noise from aircraft at a US military facility.The plaintiffs, who live in eight municipalities surrounding Kadena Air Base, filed the suit on Friday with the Naha district court. They are demanding a ban on flights at night and early in the morning.They say noise from aircraft that frequently take off and land has affected their health and daily lives.The plaintiffs are also demanding about 475 dollars a month each in compensation from the Japanese government, which provides the facility to the United States.The number of plaintiffs involved makes this Japan's largest-ever case about noise from military aircraft.Three other lawsuits have been filed since 1982 regarding aircraft noise around Kadena Air Base. In all cases, courts ordered the government to compensate the plaintiffs but rejected a flight ban.