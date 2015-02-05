Oil Tanker In Flames Off Syrian Coast After Suspected Drone Attack

Probably more Hollywood Fake News? I wonder when will the mighty IRCG retaliate for the daily red line crossingsSyria’s oil ministry reports that a fire broke out on an oil tanker near the port of Banyas, saying it was apparently attacked by a drone coming from Lebanese territory.The ministry didn’t identify who the tanker or drone belongs to, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the ship was Iranian. The UK-based group has had its credibility questioned in the past.The report follows other recent reports that Israel has been targeting Syria-bound ships carrying Iranian oil and weapons.