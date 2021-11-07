Oil Tanker as a Helicopter and troops carrier : Brainstorming

I was studying about Pakistan's oil and cargo ship fleet where I came to know about LR-1 crude oil tanker. It is 75000 DWT ship. I saw this particular picture which already have one landing area for helicopters. So I thought why not turn an LR-1 oil tanker to helicopter carrier ? Can it be done ?Now there are all the arguments that we don't need helicopter carriers, we have a different doctrine and helicopter carrier don't fit in it and i know these. Just want to know can this be done ? Will it work ? Would it be technically, financially and practically feasible ?An LR-1 oil tanker coast around $35-38 million. I am sure retrofitting won't cost more than $15 million. Thoughts please.Pros :1. It's cheap.2. Cost less to retrofit and make it fit for operation.3. Can be easily purchased and retrofitted in bulk with minimal associated cost.4. Easy to operate. Our ports already have the necessary infrastructure to handle this type of ships.5. In the existing (above picture) configuration it can carry atleast 7 heavy helicopters. This may include submarine hunters, rescue or even troop carriers helis.Cons :1. Due to the degradation caused by oil, you will need to buy new one. But good thing is that it's cheap to buy new.2. It will be slow.3. No hanger to cover the helis in case of harsh weather, storms, rains etc. (Though this issue can be solved by simply providing the landing areas in a lower position instead of the upper portion of ship and provide a retractable roof on the individual helicopter landing area).4. Retrofitting for troops compartments to make it able to carry 800 around troops will be costly. A simple helicopter carrier is easy to go for but a troop carrier will take much time, effort and money.