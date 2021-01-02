Oil smuggling inflicting Rs150bn loss to economy annually: PM

The oil mafia should not be challenged till you fence the rest of the border. Once the maximum area is cordoned off and the border markets are operational then only should this step be taken. Fortunately the work is on and should be completed within the next 2 years.

One has to realize the mindset of people in those areas, its Tijarat (trade) for them. They have been doing it without any restrictions for decades, some grew up to inherit the business. You are putting an end to their livelihood and they are bound to retaliate unless you give them and their possible stooges an alternate way to earn their livelihood. that's where the border markets play a role.