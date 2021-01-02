What's new

Oil smuggling inflicting Rs150bn loss to economy annually: PM

Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,164
-16
13,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that oil smuggling and its sale at around 2094 filling stations across the county was inflicting annual economic loss of around Rs. 150 billion to country.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures to curb smuggling, the prime minister said the smuggling was causing irreparable loss to the country’s economy, a PM Office press release said.

He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.

The prime minister instructed for strict action against the people involved in the smuggling.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Senator Shibli Faraz, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, specials assistants Shahzad Akbar and Dr. Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan participated through video link.

www.brecorder.com

Oil smuggling inflicting Rs150bn loss to economy annually: PM

* He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.
www.brecorder.com
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
380
0
392
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Bilal. said:
Yes that will mainly take care of other items that are smuggled into Pakistan. Both border fencing is expected to be completed by December 2021.
Click to expand...
Going by the amount of $$ and man power goes into patrolling and keeping things from coming in illegaly , what plan has Pakistan put in place once the fence goes up ?

also, will it be metal the whole stretch , or a mix of materials ?
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
259
0
239
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal. said:
Yes that will mainly take care of other items that are smuggled into Pakistan. Both border fencing is expected to be completed by December 2021.
Click to expand...
Fencing off Afghanistan will also take care of illegal immigration, so major plus!
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
3,919
7
4,636
Abu Dhabi said:
Going by the amount of $$ and man power goes into patrolling and keeping things from coming in illegaly , what plan has Pakistan put in place once the fence goes up ?

also, will it be metal the whole stretch , or a mix of materials ?
Click to expand...
Twin fence the entire length with barbed wire between them and manned forts every 3 kilometers with manned posts in between. Use of HD day/night surveillance cameras and ground search Radars on the forts.

defence.pk

Pakistan Afghanistan Border Fencing 1700 KM complete

Breaking: While FO rejected Afghan government statement against fencing of 2500km #Pak- #Afghan border, Pak Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar confirms today, “ 1700km fencing is completed, project will b completed by end of 2021, fencing at 11000ft high peaks is going on”. #Pakistan...
defence.pk
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,439
0
1,366
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Abu Dhabi said:
Going by the amount of $$ and man power goes into patrolling and keeping things from coming in illegaly , what plan has Pakistan put in place once the fence goes up ?

also, will it be metal the whole stretch , or a mix of materials ?
Click to expand...
Forts and border posts with surveillance tech..

Hopefully drones not just big ones but small ones are going to be integrated and other surveillance stuff..
Bilal. said:
Twin fence the entire length with barbed wire between them and manned forts every 3 kilometers with manned posts in between. Use of HD day/night surveillance cameras and ground search Radars on the forts.

defence.pk

Pakistan Afghanistan Border Fencing 1700 KM complete

Breaking: While FO rejected Afghan government statement against fencing of 2500km #Pak- #Afghan border, Pak Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar confirms today, “ 1700km fencing is completed, project will b completed by end of 2021, fencing at 11000ft high peaks is going on”. #Pakistan...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
But I have lowkey seen videos of fencing cut through in between for people to pass 🤔 idk if that was propaganda or something...
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,964
14
10,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal. said:
Hopefully with fencing of Iran border this menace will be dealt with in a years time.
Click to expand...
What fencing? They are allowed by govt employees.. What fencing will do.
Kabira said:
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that oil smuggling and its sale at around 2094 filling stations across the county was inflicting annual economic loss of around Rs. 150 billion to country.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures to curb smuggling, the prime minister said the smuggling was causing irreparable loss to the country’s economy, a PM Office press release said.

He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.

The prime minister instructed for strict action against the people involved in the smuggling.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Senator Shibli Faraz, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, specials assistants Shahzad Akbar and Dr. Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan participated through video link.

www.brecorder.com

Oil smuggling inflicting Rs150bn loss to economy annually: PM

* He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
Fazl ur Rehman, infact most of the kpk and Balochistan parliamentarians are oil smuggling mafia.
Can you do anything against it? If you will do, then suddenly attacks on FC in Balochistan and attacks on army in waziristan will increase by who? Obviously TTP.... traitors are sitting parliament.
 
A

AsifIjaz

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2014
909
3
899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
The oil mafia should not be challenged till you fence the rest of the border. Once the maximum area is cordoned off and the border markets are operational then only should this step be taken. Fortunately the work is on and should be completed within the next 2 years.
One has to realize the mindset of people in those areas, its Tijarat (trade) for them. They have been doing it without any restrictions for decades, some grew up to inherit the business. You are putting an end to their livelihood and they are bound to retaliate unless you give them and their possible stooges an alternate way to earn their livelihood. that's where the border markets play a role.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,964
14
10,148
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal. said:
With more controls and monitoring in place it becomes hard for an individual or group of corrupt officials to do such things.
Click to expand...
In Pakistan, With more govt control, smuggling becomes easier.
Govt officials, politician and sadly military also, is the part of smuggling circles.
 
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
3,996
-25
4,238
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal. said:
Hopefully with fencing of Iran border this menace will be dealt with in a years time.
Click to expand...
Thanks for admitting Pakistan doesnt manage its border well...before it was terrorists that were coming into Iran, now its smuggled oil going into Pakistan...constant? poor Pakistani management of its border areas.
 
Type59

Type59

FULL MEMBER
Mar 13, 2008
1,278
0
852
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Crackdown must be working because local MPs are complaining. The fault lies on Iranian side, fuel is too cheap and local officials are involved.

www.dawn.com

Crackdown on smuggling of Iranian fuel criticised

"It is the only source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of families," says BNP-M's Mir Mohammad Hashim Notezai.
www.dawn.com
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
3,919
7
4,636
925boy said:
Thanks for admitting Pakistan doesnt manage its border well...before it was terrorists that were coming into Iran, now its smuggled oil going into Pakistan...constant? poor Pakistani management of its border areas.
Click to expand...
Yes terrorists were also using the porous border mismanaged by both Pakistan and Iran and attacking on either side and melting away through the border. It was one such big terrorist attack on Pakistani side that led to a meeting between Pakistan and Iran in which the fencing was proposed by Pakistan and agreed upon by both parties.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom