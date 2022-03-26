Oil rises to over $120/bbl after attack on Saudi facilities​

Something has to be done about the control oil has over so many countries.



This is not a good thing to depend on one source so completely and overwhelmingly. OPEC+ has too much power and influence.



Decentralized micro-grids and EVs are still too slow in their development and lithium isn't abundant either (work on Sodium-ion batteries is going on, but it's not picked up much).



The only way to stop this is to ease up the IAEA and allow more countries to acquire civil nuclear energy. Otherwise this see-saw game of oil prices will control us for the rest of our lives. Nuclear fuel is clear, reasonably safe (there is only one Chernobyl + one Fukushima versus the slow poisoning of our air with fossil fuel fumes) and in the long-term, reduces the overwhelming grip over countries that oil exporters have.