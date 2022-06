Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data​

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data​

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data | OilPrice.com In the most ironic energy disruption of the year, the Energy Information Administration failed to publish its oil data report due to a power issue.

By Tom Kool - Jun 24, 2022, 2:00 PM CDTThe world's most-watched oil data report won't be released this week due to a power problem. Oil prices, meanwhile, are climbing higher on Friday to cancel out losses from earlier in the week.Disruptions, disruptions, and disruptions. Even the Energy Information Administration can't avoid them, with electricity problems meaning the world's most-watched oil data report won't be released this week. Preliminary estimates pointed to the largest crude stock build in the past four months. The EIA hopes to shed more light on that on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s unconditional focus on taming inflation continues to squeeze speculators out of the Brent and WTI futures contracts. This means that, despite backwardation being almost as steep as it was at the peak of the market madness in March, prices have barely moved this week, with ICE Brent around the $112 per barrel mark.Arguing that it is only a matter of time until Russia shuts down all gas shipments to Europe, this week’s meeting of EU leaders focuses on the need to seek alternative supplies as the continent’s 40% dependence puts its energy-hungry industry on the brink.According to Reuters, the Texas state regulators have repeatedly increased the pollution limits ofliquefaction plant in Corpus Christi, TX, doubling it over the past eight years instead of slapping fines on the emitter.As Europe’s gas squeeze and the force majeure at Freeport LNG narrowed down the options of spot buyers, LNG prices in Asia have also seen strong upwards momentum, trending around $37-38 per mmBtu as Asian gas stock replenishment rates lag European ones.Ecuadorian crude production dropped 45% in less than a decade, currently averaging 275,000 b/d, as protests of indigenous nationalities demanding fuel subsidies saw them invade and vandalize at least a dozen of oil fields and risk pipeline supply to the country’s ports.According to IEA data , US refinery capacity fell below the 18 million b/d mark at the beginning of 2022 (at 17.94 million b/d), marking the lowest level of operable downstream capacity since 2014.The trading firm Gunvor has formally requested a waiver from the Jones Act, stipulating that any blending onboard a vessel in a foreign port cannot create new product, to deliver some 13 million gallons of gasoline into the US, marking the first time traders have tried this shortcut.Amidst news of PEMEX’s excessive natural gas flaring at its legacy shallow water fields, Mexico’s hydrocarbon regulator CNH went on surprise visits to the Mexican oil firm’s latest development projects and found similar levels of flaring at the up-and-coming Quesqui and Ixachi fields, too.Negotiators from European G7 countries, primarily Britain and Germany, will push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates to tame runaway food prices at the upcoming meeting in Bavaria, wary of increasing food vs biofuels crop competition.Brushing aside Japanese accusations of building two unwarranted drilling platforms not far away from the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands, China reiterated its interest in developing its oil and gas resources in the East China Sea, a move Beijing considers to be justified under its sovereign rights.With Nigeria’s Supreme Court barring UK energy firmfrom selling its onshore Nigerian assets amidst an ongoing 2 billion compensation case that revolves around a 2019 oil spill, the major reiterated its interest to leave the country.US oil major signed two LNG supply deals to buy 2mtpa from bothand Venture Global, presumably starting from 2026 as Chevron wants a larger share of the LNG trading market.Following a failed attempt earlier this month, the European Parliament agreed to reform the EU carbon market by phasing out all CO2 permits by 2032 and expanding emissions trading into international shipping, both to and from EU countries.Suriname's offshore prospects received a much-needed boost afterand discovered more than 180 million barrels with the Krabdagu-1 well in Block 58, abutting the oil-prolific Stabroek block of Guyana.US refinerhas been accused of California regulators of improperly processing renewable diesel from soybean oil at its Rodeo, California refinery, namely without modifying its existing air permit.By Tom Kool for Oilprice.comBy Tom Kool - Jun 24, 2022, 2:00 PM CDTThe world's most-watched oil data report won't be released this week due to a power problem. Oil prices, meanwhile, are climbing higher on Friday to cancel out losses from earlier in the week.Disruptions, disruptions, and disruptions. Even the Energy Information Administration can't avoid them, with electricity problems meaning the world's most-watched oil data report won't be released this week. Preliminary estimates pointed to the largest crude stock build in the past four months. The EIA hopes to shed more light on that on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s unconditional focus on taming inflation continues to squeeze speculators out of the Brent and WTI futures contracts. This means that, despite backwardation being almost as steep as it was at the peak of the market madness in March, prices have barely moved this week, with ICE Brent around the $112 per barrel mark.Arguing that it is only a matter of time until Russia shuts down all gas shipments to Europe, this week’s meeting of EU leaders focuses on the need to seek alternative supplies as the continent’s 40% dependence puts its energy-hungry industry on the brink.According to Reuters, the Texas state regulators have repeatedly increased the pollution limits ofliquefaction plant in Corpus Christi, TX, doubling it over the past eight years instead of slapping fines on the emitter.As Europe’s gas squeeze and the force majeure at Freeport LNG narrowed down the options of spot buyers, LNG prices in Asia have also seen strong upwards momentum, trending around $37-38 per mmBtu as Asian gas stock replenishment rates lag European ones.Ecuadorian crude production dropped 45% in less than a decade, currently averaging 275,000 b/d, as protests of indigenous nationalities demanding fuel subsidies saw them invade and vandalize at least a dozen of oil fields and risk pipeline supply to the country’s ports.According to IEA data , US refinery capacity fell below the 18 million b/d mark at the beginning of 2022 (at 17.94 million b/d), marking the lowest level of operable downstream capacity since 2014.The trading firm Gunvor has formally requested a waiver from the Jones Act, stipulating that any blending onboard a vessel in a foreign port cannot create new product, to deliver some 13 million gallons of gasoline into the US, marking the first time traders have tried this shortcut.Amidst news of PEMEX’s excessive natural gas flaring at its legacy shallow water fields, Mexico’s hydrocarbon regulator CNH went on surprise visits to the Mexican oil firm’s latest development projects and found similar levels of flaring at the up-and-coming Quesqui and Ixachi fields, too.Negotiators from European G7 countries, primarily Britain and Germany, will push for temporary waivers on biofuels mandates to tame runaway food prices at the upcoming meeting in Bavaria, wary of increasing food vs biofuels crop competition.Brushing aside Japanese accusations of building two unwarranted drilling platforms not far away from the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands, China reiterated its interest in developing its oil and gas resources in the East China Sea, a move Beijing considers to be justified under its sovereign rights.With Nigeria’s Supreme Court barring UK energy firmfrom selling its onshore Nigerian assets amidst an ongoing 2 billion compensation case that revolves around a 2019 oil spill, the major reiterated its interest to leave the country.US oil major signed two LNG supply deals to buy 2mtpa from bothand Venture Global, presumably starting from 2026 as Chevron wants a larger share of the LNG trading market.Following a failed attempt earlier this month, the European Parliament agreed to reform the EU carbon market by phasing out all CO2 permits by 2032 and expanding emissions trading into international shipping, both to and from EU countries.Suriname's offshore prospects received a much-needed boost afterand discovered more than 180 million barrels with the Krabdagu-1 well in Block 58, abutting the oil-prolific Stabroek block of Guyana.US refinerhas been accused of California regulators of improperly processing renewable diesel from soybean oil at its Rodeo, California refinery, namely without modifying its existing air permit.By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com