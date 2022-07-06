What's new

Oil price crash to below 100, soon to crash to 65, bloomberg

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,627
10
19,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So establishment who-ha on IK giving petrol subsidy .

Forgetting to realize that devalution and political instability would cause more damage

One thing is though for sure oil prices will crash soon to less then 50 as recession fears come along and russian war in its closing stages

If russian war does conclude, iranian oil also rushes in..(only russia is blocking the deal) you will see a massive drop.

Despite hawkish USA establishment the no.1 agenda for any US govt will be to drop oil prices or loose elections
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,575
5
21,036
ziaulislam said:
So establishment who-ha on IK giving petrol subsidy .

Forgetting to realize that devalution and political instability would cause more damage

One thing is though for sure oil prices will crash soon to less then 50 as recession fears come along and russian war in its closing stages

If russian war does conclude, iranian oil also rushes in..(only russia is blocking the deal) you will see a massive drop.

Despite hawkish USA establishment the no.1 agenda for any US govt will be to drop oil prices or loose elections
Click to expand...

Doubt it. It may come down to $65 but then bounce back up as demand picks up. There has been little to no investment made in new production. Oil isn't a tap you turn up whenever you want. There are some engineering constraints that need to be overcome before increasing field scale production.
 
A

aviator_fan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 25, 2021
27
0
10
Country
United States
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
So establishment who-ha on IK giving petrol subsidy .

Forgetting to realize that devalution and political instability would cause more damage

One thing is though for sure oil prices will crash soon to less then 50 as recession fears come along and russian war in its closing stages

If russian war does conclude, iranian oil also rushes in..(only russia is blocking the deal) you will see a massive drop.

Despite hawkish USA establishment the no.1 agenda for any US govt will be to drop oil prices or loose elections
Click to expand...
you have a source for this? Where is the link to the article.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,627
10
19,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Clutch said:
Doubt it. It may come down to $65 but then bounce back up as demand picks up. There has been little to no investment made in new production. Oil isn't a tap you turn up whenever you want. There are some engineering constraints that need to be overcome before increasing field scale production.
Click to expand...
There is enough supply in the market
Issue is instability /uncertianty rather then supply

Supply issue has potential to be resolved once 3-4 million barrel oil of iran/russia comes back into the system
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zibago
Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession
Replies
0
Views
339
Zibago
Zibago
beijingwalker
Russia says it's ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries' in 'any price range'
Replies
5
Views
331
Indos
Indos
M
heading towards another petrol crisis?
Replies
0
Views
326
maithil
M
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Interference by Power Brokers derailed economy: PTI's ex-Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin -- Is there any doubt left now?
Replies
0
Views
297
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Zibago
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Replies
0
Views
157
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom