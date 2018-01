Pakistan’s energy import bill grew 30pc year-on-year to $5.2 billion during the first five months of the present financial year. The current-account deficit almost doubled to $6.43bn during the period, indicating it would go far higher than the full-year target of $9bn.

Half-yearly trade gap also surged to almost $18bn (or 70pc of the targeted $25.7bn for the whole fiscal year) and net official foreign exchange reserves fell to below $14bn.

advised the government to seek help from the Saudi government in the form of deferred oil payments to mitigate the impact of its rising prices on the economy.