This story got twisted in the media and lack of knowledge on the subject made it more interesting. So what is actually down there and what has Exxon Mobil found and Is oil really down there?



Yes these are all the questions that need to be answered and the info in this thread is based on the scientific study of the subject to guide you on actual situation.



Exxon Mobil purchased a 25% stake in oil exploration in Pakistan on 29th of May and today is August 9th so can they start extracting oil this quick? No. Have they drilled oil well? No. Then WTF is Exxon Mobil doing and what is all the news about?



Exxon Mobil conducted an Offshore Seismic Survey of the area. This done by a ship which drags a compressed air gun behind it and shoots pulses of compressed air into the water to create sonic waves. These sonic waves move through the water and then the crust below. The return signature of these waves are collected by the sound sensors which are dragged behind the ship as well.



The raw data recorded by the sound sensors is then taken to a super computer which processes is to create a 3d image of layers of rocks beneath the ocean surface.



Has Exxon Mobil found any thing?



Yes they have located the oil deposits beneath the ocean.



Can the oil be extracted from there?



Yes it can be extracted from there the technology is already available and is being used in multiple places by multiple companies both USA, Russian and Chinese. The well drilling in Pakistan's case is just of 5000 meters where as in other places it is much deeper. So there is no problem in extracting it.



So what is the delay?



There is no delay the exploration rights are in the hands of ENI and they can sell the info and extraction rights are in the hands of Pakistan govt the info will be published with the size of deposit and companies will start bidding on extraction.



This is my personal information digging from different sources.

