Oil giant Sinopec chairman visits NIO's battery swap station

Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of fossil fuel energy giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), visited an NIO battery swap station during the Chinese New Year holiday, according to an article posted by NIO Vice President of Power Management Shen Fei on the NIO App on February 14.NIO President Qin Lihong briefed Zhang on the construction and operation of the battery swap station, and they agreed to see each other after the Chinese New Year "to work together for the advancement of the industry".Zhang also had a brief chat with an NIO owner who came to the site for a battery swap.With a registered capital of RMB 326.5 billion, Sinopec is the largest supplier of refined oil products and petrochemicals and the second-largest oil and gas producer in China, as well as the world's largest refining company and the third-largest chemical company.Sinopec has more than 30,000 gas stations, ranking second in the world. It is ranked No. 2 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of the world's largest companies.(Source: NIO App)