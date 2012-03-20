What's new

‘Oil’ discovered on drilling water bore in Islamabad

BRAVO_

BRAVO_

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
1,570
0
2,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Oil was reportedly discovered on drilling a water bore in Islamabad’s Sector H/13 neighborhood. As word got out about the reported discovery, dozens of local residents started drilling for “oil”. They installed suction machines to pump out “oil” and began selling it before the area was sealed by the local administration. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, responding to reports, tweeted, “At the moment we have sealed over a dozen such pumps.” “Local were selling oil to brick kilns,” he said, adding the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was investigating the issue with Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Khan.
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,456
-2
4,382
Country
India
Location
India
Path-Finder said:
need to start tapping own oil reserves. oil imports are what kills economic growth.
PMIK has made great progress on this front.

Now with the Russian involvement in the in Oil & Gas projects in Pakistan, we will be fully self sufficient in the next few years.

We can kick GCC influence out Pakistan forever.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,644
-7
7,994
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
BRAVO_ said:

This is stupid

and our 8 class fail media will make another water car engineer story.

There is absolutely no freaking way, oil can gush out like that,
nor does crude look like that.

Remember gravity works one way,
so if it gushing out, there has to be enough pressure to do that.

Most probably a ruptured pipeline.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,298
1
5,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Islamabad lie on geographic fault line... So some pockets of oil can be found trapped in the upper layer...
Edit: You sure they didn't bore through a pipeline :P :D
 
