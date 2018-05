As per the technical studies prepared by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGDCL), a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, FATA has the potential to produce about 5 times the current production of KP, which is 54,500 barrels per day or 55 per cent of national production that is around 99,000 barrels per day.



Similarly, FATA has sufficient gas and LPG reservoirs, as it could also produce gas approximately 5 times current production of KP and LPG nearly 3 times current production of KP.

