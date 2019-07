Oikya Parishad suspends Priya Saha over her comments



The Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad yesterday suspended Priya Saha, one of its organising secretaries, on disciplinary grounds following her recent comments made to the US president.



She has been discharged from all organisational activities, the parishad said in a statement.



The decision was made at an urgent meeting of the parishad’s standing committee at its office. It was presided over by presidency committee member Prof Nim Chandra Bhowmick, the statement reads.



Meanwhile, leaders of minority communities yesterday condemned the comments made by Priya, terming those “fabricated, false and purposeful”.



“Seeking justice from another state over the country’s [Bangladesh’s] internal issue is not acceptable,” Subrata Paul, a Hindu community leader, said while reading out a joint statement of the government-owned Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust, and Christian Religious Welfare Trust.