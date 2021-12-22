OIC should be converted into a Customs Union

OIC is a time tested organization that has served as a symbol of unity of the Muslims all over the World. However, its performance has not met the requirements of the emerging economic, political and military problems of the member countries. On many occasions it has only passed resolutions which had no real effect.



Now we should take one step further and turn OIC into a Customs Union with zero customs duty in imports and exports between member countries.



This will benefit the economies of all the member countries as some are good in agriculture, some in industry and some in services. Some have excess manpower while some are manpower deficient.



This step will also bring the member countries closer together to face common issues.