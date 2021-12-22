What's new

OIC should be converted into a Customs Union

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
116
2
100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
OIC is a time tested organization that has served as a symbol of unity of the Muslims all over the World. However, its performance has not met the requirements of the emerging economic, political and military problems of the member countries. On many occasions it has only passed resolutions which had no real effect.

Now we should take one step further and turn OIC into a Customs Union with zero customs duty in imports and exports between member countries.

This will benefit the economies of all the member countries as some are good in agriculture, some in industry and some in services. Some have excess manpower while some are manpower deficient.

This step will also bring the member countries closer together to face common issues.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,367
5
50,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
OIC can be a protectorate to any expansive free trade agreement.

They are welcome to set up an office in Sri Nagar, Pakistan.
 
