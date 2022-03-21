What's new

OIC puts India in Place as it invites Hurriyat leader in meeting

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,904
175
141,907
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.oneindia.com

Turkey led OIC’s invite to Hurriyat chief for Pak event draws India’s ire

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi told reporters that New Delhi does not expect the OIC to encourage actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and activities against the interests of India.
www.oneindia.com

www.hindustantimes.com

India criticises OIC invite to Hurriyat leader for meeting in Islamabad

India said OIC decision to invite Mirwaiz Omar Farooq was tantamount to encouraging individuaks and entities engagement in terrorism
www.hindustantimes.com

www.tribuneindia.com

India hits out at OIC invite to Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for extending an invite to the jailed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), to attend its forthcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan on March 22 and 23.
www.tribuneindia.com

www.dailymirror.lk

India criticises OIC invitation to Hurriyat leader - International | Daily Mirror

India on Thursday criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) decision to invite Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Omar Farooq to a meeting being held in Pakistan next week. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing sayingg it was tantamount to...
www.dailymirror.lk
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
7,874
-20
14,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1647887148475.jpeg
 

