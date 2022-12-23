OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Countries Thread

It is as useful as Organization of Buddhist Cooperation or Organization of Christian Cooperation.Useless organization.
Should be disbanded.
EU is not just a customs union. It is a union where citizens of member states can freely travel and live. That can never happen in OIC where the Arab members of OIC treat citizens of non-Arab members of OIC just as they treat their livestock. OIC is a union just like sheep and shepherd are members of a family.OIC should be converted into a customs union just like the EU.