OIC needs to put in place an initiative with member states to pull out our ppl from the west

In times of disaster and now don't get me wrong this is not an alarmist thread or anything of that sort just talking about measures that needs to be taken in times of need and this will also be good for our western allies and cooperating with them to withdraw our people fully in disasterous events and god forbid if some sort of far-right groups were to come to power we could trigger this plan which is an evacuation plan. Example I was alarmed hearing someone campaigning with the slogan reconquista that is just insensitive imho and unnecessary but that being said I don't see anything unexpected happening for atleast 2-3 decades but that doesn't mean we shouldn't put measures in place and be-prepared for it to immediately pull our people out.



The amount of Muslims that needs to be pulled and who needs to be doing the pull out I will list it here from the western world.



The Western world (Is basically NATO members - Minus Turkey + Australia + New Zealand + Ukraine + Switzerland and totals 33 countries with a total population of 950m to 1B) I Didn't know myself the west population wise reached 1 billion ppl but either way our focus is a small tiny numbers amongst these and to be exact we need to pull out 31.2m muslims.



Each country needs to have such plan in place by contacting the host countries and if they were to fail to up hold their security due to rise of populism or far-right extremism in last effort measure the said country has to intervene to do evacuation and the host country can cooperate in contacting ahead before it is activated or instead of that do a timetable and pull in a certain timeline example lets say like 2040s etc etc creating a pull out date if these said countries become unstable.



Morocco: 5m



Algeria: 1m



Pakistan: 3m



Turkey: 12m



KSA: 1m



Tunisia: 1.2m



Egypt: 1.5m



Sh.Hasina: 2m



Afghan: 1m



Indonesia: 1m



the Rest: 2.5m (UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Lebanese, Jordanians and other smaller groups Central Asia etc etc who don't migrate )

31.2m



We can't allow history to repeat itself we have to learn from what happened to the jews and we can't let our people fall victim to something we know can happen anyday.



Besides this people could be valuable and each country should put in place constructions already now and byt the time of pull out all their houses, towns and suburbans are ready by the time they return back.



I know we already have 1.5B people and this makes us sound greedy but we can't afford to lose one single invididual to unnecessary causes but either way we need to take them back whether it is via timetable where we just pull them out on our own accord or doing it in time of need that needs to also be discussed