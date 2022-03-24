What's new

OIC moot: Chinese FM’s remarks on Kashmir anger India

1648124483940.png

  • "Matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are entirely internal affairs of India," Indian ministry's spokesperson says.
  • India says other countries including China have "no locus standi to comment."
  • Sources say China's foreign minister will make a surprise stop for talks in New Delhi on Friday.
Reacting to the comments made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in Islamabad, India rejected the stance and termed it an “uncalled [for] reference”.
According to NDTV, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Kashmir issue is India’s “internal matter”, adding that they reject the “uncalled reference.”
Read more: OIC adopts joint action plan on Kashmir issue
"Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from a public judgement of their internal issues," he said.
The publication reported that the Chinese FM had made a reference to Kashmir in his opening speech at the OIC moot in Pakistan. It said that Wang said: "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope.”

Chinese FM to make a surprise visit to India after clash two years ago: sources​

China's foreign minister will make a surprise stop for talks in New Delhi on Friday, an Indian official told Reuters, though neither side has formally announced what would be the highest-level visit since border clashes soured relations two years ago.
Wang has attended a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan this week and is set to also visit Nepal on Friday, as part of a tour of South Asia.
Read more: China attending OIC moot to bolster relations with Muslim world, says Wang
The Indian government source, who requested anonymity, said Wang was expected to meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and while the agenda was unclear, discussions over the Ukraine conflict were expected.
India's foreign ministry declined to comment. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a daily news briefing on Wednesday that he had no information to offer at the moment.
www.geo.tv

OIC moot: Chinese FM’s remarks on Kashmir anger India

Matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are entirely internal affairs of India, Indian ministry's spokesperson says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

