OIC member states need to put a safety measure in place in time of disastrous events in the west - evacuation plan just like Ukraine was a success

I noticed that Ukraine pull out was successfully conducted by Majority of the muslim countries who issued notice for their civilians to exit 3-4 days before the invasion which lead to successful exit.

The same model needs to be repeated in the west at much larger scale ácross the west in times of disastrous events such as like WW3 in case Russia or China or natural disaster or even far-right extremist groups emerging akin to the Nazi.


measures that needs to be taken in times of need and this will also be good for our western allies and cooperating with them to withdraw our people fully in disasterous events and god forbid if some sort of far-right groups, natural disaster or unexpecting WW3 were to come we could trigger this plan which is an evacuation plan. I don't see anything unexpected happening for atleast 2-3 decades but that doesn't mean we shouldn't put measures in place and be-prepared for it to pull our people out when the need for it rises.

The amount of Muslims that needs to be pulled and who needs to be doing the pull out I will list it here from the western world.

The Western world (Is basically NATO members - Minus Turkey + Australia + New Zealand + Ukraine + Switzerland and total 33 countries with a total population of 950m to 1B) I Didn't know myself the west population wise reached 1 billion ppl but either way our focus is a small tiny numbers amongst these and to be exact we need to pull out 31.2m muslims.

Each country needs to have such plan in place by contacting the host countries and if they were to fail to up hold their security due to rise of populism or far-right extremism in last effort measure the said country has to intervene to do evacuation and the host country can cooperate in contacting ahead before it is activated or instead of that do a timetable and pull in a certain timeline example lets say like 2040s etc etc creating a pull out date if these said countries become unstable via populism, far right extremism or unexpected war happens where an attack by Russia, China or Other elements occur.

Morocco: 5m

Algeria: 1m

Pakistan: 3m

Turkey: 12m

KSA: 1m

Tunisia: 1.2m

Egypt: 1.5m

Sh.Hasina: 2m

Afghan: 1m

Indonesia: 1m

the Rest: 2.5m (UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Jordanians and other smaller groups Central Asia etc etc who don't migrate )
31.2m

Besides this people could be valuable and each country should put in place constructions already now and by the time of pull out all their houses, towns and suburbans are ready by the time they return back.

Not worth losing invididuals to unnecessary causes but either way we need to take them back whether it is via timetable where we just pull them out on our own accord which I am mostly in favor off or doing it in time of need that needs to also be discussed..

But I am more in favor of leaving on a timetable regardless of the situation just pulling all off them out on that exact timetable...
 
No way in hell will turkey take in 12 Mil.
They're already overflowing with syrian refugees, and the public hate them.

If sh*t hits the fan, I'm going to Pakistan with my entire family.
A lot of Pakistani Nationals within the UK will also follow. A lot of us are highly qualified, so we can practically rebuild the state, as well as having the growth mindset which is lacking currently in Pakistan.
 
No way in hell will turkey take in 12 Mil.
They're already overflowing with syrian refugees, and the public hate them.

If sh*t hits the fan, I'm going to Pakistan with my entire family.
A lot of Pakistani Nationals within the UK will also follow. A lot of us are highly qualified, so we can practically rebuild the state, as well as having the growth mindset which is lacking currently in Pakistan.
I think Turkey is willing to take back every single one if they are willing to be evacuated. I think Turkey could easily evacuate around 7-8m in short time. It would be logistically difficult but I guess most of them will need a land route corridor into Turkey which could be arranged in collaboration with Bulgaria
 
I think Turkey is willing to take back every single one if they are willing to be evacuated. I think Turkey could easily evacuate around 7-8m in short time. It would be logistically difficult but I guess most of them will need a land route corridor into Turkey which could be arranged in collaboration with Bulgaria
Absolutely not. I definitely do not think that Turkey would take in that many.

A lot of us have accepted that we're basically on our own when sh*t hits the fan.
That's why we built our communities here
 
Absolutely not. I definitely do not think that Turkey would take in that many.

A lot of us have accepted that we're basically on our own when sh*t hits the fan.
That's why we built our communities here
Turkey will definitely attempt to take them and also majority of them have second houses in Turkey and if they were to return they won't end in limpo.

The only issues for Turkey will be logisitcally withdrawing them on timeline it has to take like example 2 months and sending out like 1000 turkish airlines each day back and forth and these in Europe will have land corridor but not these in down under and North America
 
Turkey will definitely attempt to take them and also majority of them have second houses in Turkey and if they were to return they won't end in limpo.

The only issues for Turkey will be logisitcally withdrawing them on timeline it has to take like example 2 months and sending out like 1000 turkish airlines each day back and forth and these in Europe will have land corridor but not these in down under and North America
Are the 12 million Turk Nationals, or just muslims?
 
They will never accept anyone other than Turk Nationals. If you didn't realise, Turks are people who don't take in people for Ummah Chummah.
Well ofcourse all of them are turk nationals. Why should turkey take in other then there own people.. each country is capable of taking their own people.

What I meant is that maybe around 20% of these turk nationals no longer are muslims. Turkey is willing to even take these back because they are turks by nationality and of the soil
 
A country should care enough to have an evacuation plan for its citizen, i see this lacking in case of Pakistan.
Life is not valued enough...!
 
A country should care enough to have an evacuation plan for its citizen, i see this lacking in case of Pakistan.
Life is not valued enough...!
You are mistaking Pakistan for India that didn't manage to pull it's citizens out of Ukraine.. Pakistan did but not India.. Actully Pakistanis were helping to exit Indians abandoned by their gov't
 
You are mistaking Pakistan for India that didn't manage to pull it's citizens out of Ukraine.. Pakistan did but not India.. Actully Pakistanis were helping to exit Indians abandoned by their gov't
www.dawn.com

Tales of horror and disappointment: Pakistani students caught in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Students who found themselves stuck in the conflict zone recount their harrowing journeys out of Ukraine.
www.dawn.com

Yes, yes....!
Pakistan is the most 'awsomest' country in the world.
 
www.dawn.com

Tales of horror and disappointment: Pakistani students caught in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Students who found themselves stuck in the conflict zone recount their harrowing journeys out of Ukraine.
www.dawn.com

Yes, yes....!
Pakistan is the most 'awsomest' country in the world.
Here it is.. Our gov't did carry out successful evacuation unlike India

tribune.com.pk

Large number of Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Ukraine | The Express Tribune

Some 500 to 600 students are left and embassy is in process to safely evacuate them, says ambassador
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

Large number of Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Ukraine | The Express Tribune

Some 500 to 600 students are left and embassy is in process to safely evacuate them, says ambassador
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

India didn't carry out evacuation until deep into the war that was not even evacuation but modi face saving due to severe international media pressure on him
 
