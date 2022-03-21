What's new

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday signed the Charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan in Islamabad to raise donations for the people of the country suffering a humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and other diplomats witnessed the signing ceremony.

The creation of the fund was mandated by the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad on December 19, 2021, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said the situation in Afghanistan warrants urgent action, and the OIC Member States, the Islamic Financial Institutions, donors, and other international partners should make donations to the fund.

He said the humanitarian assistance to the Afghan People would constitute an important facet of Pakistan's Chairmanship of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Qureshi felicitated the President, Islamic Development Bank, and his team for launching the Trust Fund within the stipulated timeframe of three months.

He also acknowledged the efforts being made by the OIC Secretary-General and his Special Envoy for Afghanistan for galvanising international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

Speaking on the occasion, the OIC Secretary-General said the fund aims to support the Afghan people.

He urged international and regional donors, groups, and individuals to support the fund.

On his part, the President Islamic Development Bank said the fund will focus on a comprehensive approach for economic self-reliance and stability of the Afghan people by revamping the agriculture sector, promoting small and medium enterprises and creating an inclusive environment for women and youth.

The establishment of the fund was one of the key outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Islamabad on 19 December last year.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to its continued, multi-faceted economic and developmental assistance, Pakistan has already announced an assistance package of five billion rupees for Afghanistan....

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

* Fund's creation mandated by the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers
With the global food crisis due to the war in Ukraine, I hope they focus on bringing back agriculture not just in Afghanistan but across the world. This is an all hands on deck emergency and bringing as much arable land into food production over the production of cash crops to produce textiles is the need for at least this year.
 

