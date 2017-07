OIC is the only international forum that provides some attention to Kashmir, even though its just lip service. But it is of great significance to Pakistan, as all their efforts to highlight Kashmir at international level have met with frustration (all due to Shimla Accord), even their "Iron Brother" China wont say anything on Kashmir. Thus Pakistan will like to make full use of the forum, which lets it, not as a consequence of diplomacy but due to religion. This is the least OIC can do for its member state.

