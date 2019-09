OIC Contact Group calls on India to lift siege on Kashmir, rescind it’s annexation

It demanded that India:

• rescind its unilateral illegal actions and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

•provide solemn assurances that it will not change the occupied territory’s demographic composition and not allow non-Kashmiris to acquire property or residency in Jammu and Kashmir halt its human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, especially the use of pellet guns, lift the curfew, allow peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, release all political prisoners, activists and abducted youth; • repeal its draconian emergency laws, and withdraw its heavy military presence from Kashmiri cities, towns and villages; and provide unhindered access to occupied Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organizations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation in the occupied territory.