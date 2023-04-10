Oh honorable believers of Allah time has come to be true to Allah, The Lord of the worlds.

"In the name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful."



I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan.



"So let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter. And he who fights in the cause of Allah and is killed or achieves victory - We will bestow upon him a great reward."

(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 74)



"And what is [the matter] with you that you fight not in the cause of Allah and [for] the oppressed among men, women, and children who say, "Our Lord, take us out of this city of oppressive people and appoint for us from Yourself a protector and appoint for us from Yourself a helper?""

(QS. An-Nisaa 4: Verse 75)



my Lord I feel suffocated as if I can't breathe anymore. It feels like I can't run away any longer so I have decided to fight and if you will my Lord you will find me firm in your cause and on the battlefield.

Then bear witness I have submitted my will to the will of Allah and I'm commanded to be not of those who are polythiests.



Oh honorable believers of Allah, we are the chosen servants of Allah. We went against the trust that Allah asked us to undertake but we denied and we stood firm that we could never match our Lord and we stood firm and said Allah is the Greatest and we could never create a kingdom like Him.



Allah has chosen us to fight in His cause which is that the Man is the Successive authority on earth. Satan is our clear enemy and as of right now he is controlling the earth and sitting on the throne. He is humiliating us and oppressing us and has dishonored us while Allah made Man honorable and preferred us with a definite preference over most of His creation.



We were created to worship our Lord only so I invite you to the truth that is worship only Allah, my Lord and your Lord.



Trust me when I say this that Sufficcient for me is my Lord and if none of you wish to come to my aid in the cause of Allah than that's fine I understand you don't want to wake up from this delusional world. But I miss my Lord and I would like to wish to be back with him as soon as possible so if you join me or not the cause of Allah will be fulfilled. My Lord wants me to take you guys along with me even though I don't need you but that is His Will. So who will help me in the cause of Allah so we can quickly fulfill it and then head back to our real home in the afterlife?



No one in my village knows who I am so I would like to keep it that way and when and if you decide to come to me don't mention my name to anyone just come to my village in puran, sarai alamgir, gujrat and ask for Raja Mohammad Afzal Adhi's dera. And come on horses and bring a black flag which says Allah Hu Akbar on it, Arabic on the left side and English on the right side and Although we dont need any weapons because Allah is the causer of life and death but bring your ak 47's along with you so we could put fear into the heart of the hypocrites and the enemies. Your Lord has asked us to fear only Him so we believers shall not fear anything other than Him. If you fear 6th generation fighters than know this that Allah controls the winds and if you fear tanks than know this that Allah controls the ground. Allah has asked me to honor my parents so when and if you decide to come to me I would like you to give allegiance to my father, he is very dear to me. This is my first and final call to you believers be here by Wednesday if you wish to be successful and on Thursday we will March towards islamabad from my village and remove the tyrants and the allies of Satan from power of our country and the world and we will plant the flag of Allah on this earth and prove to satan why Allah chose us over him.



They killed their own people and dropped the twin towers and attacked Afghanistan and Pakistan and bombarded us because they thought I was going to come from these areas. But My Lord Protected me and Guided me in their own country. Just like how the pharoah killed the children and men during the Moses times. And it's no coincidence that when I started figuring things out they left our lands.



I told you Satan leave me alone. Remember when I was walking and listening to music thinking about my Lord that you were standing infront of a deli wearing a Versace 3 piece suit and you asked me to buy you a hot sandwich? I gave you $20 and then I proceeded to go on in my way and remember when I made it back to that location again you were still standing there and asked me again to buy you a hot sandwich and when I said I just gave you $20 you laughed and I went past you until something clicked in my mind that "He is satan" so I came back to you and asked you if you were the satan and you replied yes. Then I asked you why do you have to be such an asshole? And you replied that's just the way I am. And then remember I told you let me worship my Lord in peace and don't come in my way and you agreed to me and we even shook hands and came to an agreement? I didn't even know then who I was But you went back on your word and you had me thrown in a mental hospital and had me thinking I was mentally ill. I was there for 100 days and I didn't even see a day of the sun light.



So now you will have no place to hide anywhere in the worlds.



This is a declaration of war against the satan and his allies.



I've been told by my Lord that my name is muhammad and I'm the lowly servant of Allah.



Ask away.