Oh Dear ! India Has Inflicted 700 Casualties on PLA !

Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
Windjammer said:
From the land of gospel truth, another achievement by the supa powa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602363807070052352
They inflicted 700 casualties on 600 PLA soldiers that attacked the Indian soldiers. Bearing in mind the 600 PLA soldiers is from an Indian source.

Only in India can the Indian Army inflict more casualties on their enemy, when the enemy sent less than the casualty figure. Wow
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
Primus said:
They inflicted 700 casualties on 600 PLA soldiers that attacked the Indian soldiers. Bearing in mind the 600 PLA soldiers is from an Indian source.

Only in India can the Indian Army inflict more casualties on their enemy, when the enemy sent less than the casualty figure. Wow
Keep in mind, same Indians, sitting far away on the other side of the border, were able to count 350 casualties at night inside a building in Balakot.
Maybe the other 100 were PLA soldiers dressed in Indian uniforms but they didn't smell right so Indian army was able to flush them out.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
Primus said:
They inflicted 700 casualties on 600 PLA soldiers that attacked the Indian soldiers. Bearing in mind the 600 PLA soldiers is from an Indian source.

Only in India can the Indian Army inflict more casualties on their enemy, when the enemy sent less than the casualty figure. Wow
The other 100 were yeti..
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
Windjammer said:
From the land of gospel truth, another achievement by the supa powa.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602363807070052352
More cow dung news and analysis from subedar GD Bakshi.

Primus said:
They inflicted 700 casualties on 600 PLA soldiers that attacked the Indian soldiers. Bearing in mind the 600 PLA soldiers is from an Indian source.

Only in India can the Indian Army inflict more casualties on their enemy, when the enemy sent less than the casualty figure. Wow
The other hundred were indian army soldiers. They had a 100% track record of killing their own just like in panic they shot down their own helicopter on 27 Feb.
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
Windjammer said:
Keep in mind, same Indians, sitting far away on the other side of the border, were able to count 350 casualties at night inside a building in Balakot.
Maybe the other 100 were PLA soldiers dressed in Indian uniforms but they didn't smell right so Indian army was able to flush them out.
They were also able to manufacture a special upgrade for their spice2000 bombs which tweaked the warhead using special vedic technology, so they can explode but not cause any sorts of damage to any of the buildings they supposedly hit
 

