OGDCL plans study to classify shale reservoirs in Indus basin KARACHI: State-owned Oil and Gas Development Company has planned to conduct a study to classify shale and tight gas reservoirs in the country identified by its initial investigation, it was learnt...

OGDC has already conducted a shale gas and tight gas study for Indus Basin and delineated 27 unconventionally focused areas which have shown presence of significant in-place shale gas and tight gas resource.Now, the OGDC planned 3D seismic unconventional reservoir characterisation to optimise the advance planning of lateral well trajectory in unconventional reservoir of Lower Indus Basin."The main objective of the study is to classify shale reservoir quality, determine and mapping of brittleness on key reservoirs and propose well trajectories in favourable spots," a report said.The shale and tight gas horizons are comparable with proven producer shale of USA, Canada and Argentina.According to company's website, OGDC plans to drill first dedicated shale gas well soon. OGDCL is looking forward and shall welcome dynamic, efficient and capable partnership or joint venture in developing shale gas-tight gas assets.The 3D seismic unconventional reservoir characterization study area falls in Tando Allah Yar E.L operated by OGDC in Sindh. The study area comprises of six wells, which drilled up to 4,000 meter and 3D seismic data approximately 150 square kilometers. More area may be added subject to the results of the study as and when required basis.OGDC said it is determined to carry on its extensive exploration program including fast track seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation followed by active drilling campaigns to replenish and augment hydrocarbon reserves, ramp up oil and gas production and contribute in the economic development of the country, an official said.Domestic natural gas production has been stagnant since 2000 and no new big discovery has been made since then.Pakistan has so far been banking on conventional oil and gas reserves but efforts to explore shale deposits are expected to give a boost to energy supplies. The country is placed at the ninth spot in the world with respect to shale oil and gas potential. A study had been conducted by Weatherford for OGDC in 2018 to assess the shale and tight gas deposits in the Indus Basin in Pakistan.