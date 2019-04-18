OGDCL Discovers More Gas Reserves in Balochistan
Posted 13 mins ago by Jehangir Nasir
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as the operator (100 percent) of Lakhirud Exploration Licence, has discovered gas from its Exploratory Well Lakhirud X-1, which is located in Musa Khel district, Balochistan.
According to the statement released by the company, the structure of Lakhirud X-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.
The discovery of Lakhirud X-1 is a result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, the statement said. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country. The strategy would also contribute to reducing the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources.
The well was drilled down to the depth of 3000 meters based on logs data and was tested at the rate of 2.5MMSCFD of gas and 18 BPD of water through 32/64” choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 600 pounds per square inch (Psi) from Mughal Kot Formation.
