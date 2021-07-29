OGDCL discovers gas/condensate reservoirs in KP ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being operator of Wali Exploration Licence with 100 per cent working

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being operator of Wali Exploration Licence with 100 per cent working interest has made a gas and condensate discovery over Kawagarh Formation from its exploratory efforts at Well Wali No 01 which is located in FR Lakki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. TThe structure of Well Wali No 01 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 4727 meters in Kawagarh formation. The well has tested 11.8 mmscfd of gas and 945 bpd of condensate with wellhead flowing pressure of 3000 psi at 32/64 choke size. The discovery of well Wali No 01 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Company. OGDCL is pioneer of making landmark discoveries of hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa e.g. previously it made discovery of Chanda Oil Field and likewise now it has discovered oil and gas from Kawagarh Formation (Kohat Basin) in Pakistan, upholding its record. The discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL, in addition to increasing hydrocarbon supply and reducing the energy crisis in our country.