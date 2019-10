India's Rafale edge: A look at the special features of the fighter aircraft

India got its first Rafale jet at a ceremony in France on Tuesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking a sortie in the combat aircraft.

for each Pak F16 in the air, two Su30MKI jets have to be scrambled because of superior radar & missiles of American jets

After a 15-year procurement process, India got its first Rafale jet at a ceremony in France on Tuesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking a sortie in the combat aircraft. A batch of four Rafale jets will be dispatched to the Ambala airbase after training pilots. Combined with the upcoming deliveries of the S400 air defence system next year, it will greatly enhance Indian air superiority in the region.

Compared to SU30MKI fighter jets in the IAF, Rafale fares much higher: 1.5 times of Su30MKI: 780-1055 km vs 400-550 of Su30MKI per 24 hours against 3 by Su30MKI.

India in September 2016 inked a direct deal with French government to purchase 36 Rafale jets for €7.87 billion. Deal includes over €3 billion of work for the Indian industry over the next 7-8 years. India to get 28 single-seater jets and 8 twin-seaters for training.

Indian Rafale jets carry the RB series of tail numbers, named after current IAF chief RKS Bhadauria.

The weapons package outguns all other weapons systems in the region and will give India the ability to engage Pakistani jets from a distance without being tracked. Also, air-to-ground SCALP missile will be able to take down virtually any target within Pakistani soil.

Precision long-range ground attack missile that can take out targets with extreme accuracy. Has a range of much over 300 km.

Beyond visual range air-to-air missile that is possibly the best in its class. Can take out enemy aircraft at a range of over 100 km. Has a no escape zone of over 60 km and the missile easily outclasses the American-origin AMRAAM currently with Pakistan with dead accuracy.

While other nations, including France and Egypt operate Rafale jets, the ones supplied to India are more advanced and modified to meet specific requirements.

Helmet mounted sights & targeting system to give the pilots lightning quick ability to shoot off weapons.

Ability to take off from high altitude airbases like Leh on a 'cold start' for quick reaction deployment.

Towed decoy system to thwart incoming missile attacks.

French industrial support for 50 years.