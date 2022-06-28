Officials: 46 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in San Antonio, 3 in custody WOAI reported that at least two of the people found were taken to a hospital with injuries but their conditions are unknown. The 18-wheeler was found in the 9600 block of Quintana Road near Cassin …

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg referred to it as a “horrific human tragedy.”In an area on Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio, 46 migrants were found dead Monday inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler and 16 others were taken to hospitals. Of the 16, four were teenagers, officials said.San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said three people are in police custody in connection with the deaths, but he’s still not sure exactly how they’re connected, he said. He said a call came in at 5:50 p.m. that a worker nearby heard cries for help and saw the doors to the trailer partially open. The worker then opened the door and “found deceased individuals inside.”McManus said it was the “largest death toll due to human smuggling San Antonio has ever seen.”Charles Hood, San Antonio Fire Department chief, said none of the 16 found alive were able to get themselves out of the trailer — they all had to be helped out. He also said there were “no signs of water in the truck.”“The patients were hot to the touch. Suffering from heatstroke, heat exhaustion,” he said. “They were too weak to get themselves out of the truck.”Hood also said he had “no idea” how long the migrants were in the trailer. All 46 people found dead were adults, he said. It was a “mix of males and females,” he said.McManus said police is “not confident” that everyone in the 18-wheeler was accounted for. He said dogs were searching wooded areas around where the 18-wheeler was found and that search will resume Tuesday morning. He said he didn’t know where the truck was coming from or what nationality the people were.