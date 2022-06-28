What's new

Officials: 46 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in San Antonio, 3 in custody

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,216
26
19,224
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.kxan.com

Officials: 46 migrants found dead inside 18-wheeler in San Antonio, 3 in custody

WOAI reported that at least two of the people found were taken to a hospital with injuries but their conditions are unknown. The 18-wheeler was found in the 9600 block of Quintana Road near Cassin …
www.kxan.com www.kxan.com

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg referred to it as a “horrific human tragedy.”

In an area on Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio, 46 migrants were found dead Monday inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler and 16 others were taken to hospitals. Of the 16, four were teenagers, officials said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said three people are in police custody in connection with the deaths, but he’s still not sure exactly how they’re connected, he said. He said a call came in at 5:50 p.m. that a worker nearby heard cries for help and saw the doors to the trailer partially open. The worker then opened the door and “found deceased individuals inside.”

McManus said it was the “largest death toll due to human smuggling San Antonio has ever seen.”

Charles Hood, San Antonio Fire Department chief, said none of the 16 found alive were able to get themselves out of the trailer — they all had to be helped out. He also said there were “no signs of water in the truck.”

“The patients were hot to the touch. Suffering from heatstroke, heat exhaustion,” he said. “They were too weak to get themselves out of the truck.”

Hood also said he had “no idea” how long the migrants were in the trailer. All 46 people found dead were adults, he said. It was a “mix of males and females,” he said.

McManus said police is “not confident” that everyone in the 18-wheeler was accounted for. He said dogs were searching wooded areas around where the 18-wheeler was found and that search will resume Tuesday morning. He said he didn’t know where the truck was coming from or what nationality the people were.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Police under spotlight over response to school massacre, witnesses question response
Replies
3
Views
213
KendoKhan
K
Hamartia Antidote
12 [Mexican] state police officers charged after 19 bodies found near Mexico-U.S. border
Replies
0
Views
164
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
'The world doesn’t care': Homeless deaths spiked during pandemic in US, not from COVID. From drugs.
Replies
0
Views
133
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
terry5
Indian murder probe opened after baby girl found dead in oven in Delhi
Replies
1
Views
246
jamahir
jamahir
B
San Francisco apologizes for atrocities against Chinese
Replies
6
Views
437
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom