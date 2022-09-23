GDP measures the value of goods and services produced within a country's borders, by citizens and non-citizens alike.

GNP measures the value of goods and services produced by a country's citizens, both domestically and abroad.

Senator Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, proposed amending the Kigali Agreement to stop China's inclusion as a developing country: "China is not a developing country." The amendment passed by 96 votes to zero.The institutes that shape American policy in the world such as the Rand Institute, the Washington Institute and the Mimi Institute drew this danger in the form of a scenario 40 years ago, so that American political thinkers warned of the next real danger, which is China and the need to contain China from the eighties, most notably the writer, thinker and former National Security Adviser Brzezinski .To be noted here, China's national product (NNP) , GDP and GNPexceeds the national product of the European Union combined..These metrics reflect different ways of measuring the scope of an economy. While GDP limits its interpretation of the economy to the geographical borders of the country, GNP extends it to include the net overseas economic activities performed by its nationals.Many sources now use the term Gross National Income, or GNI, as a synonym for GNP.