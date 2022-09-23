What's new

Officially, the US Senate unanimously agreed to stop dealing with China as a "developing country".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1573030948769333253

Senator Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, proposed amending the Kigali Agreement to stop China's inclusion as a developing country: "China is not a developing country." The amendment passed by 96 votes to zero.

The institutes that shape American policy in the world such as the Rand Institute, the Washington Institute and the Mimi Institute drew this danger in the form of a scenario 40 years ago, so that American political thinkers warned of the next real danger, which is China and the need to contain China from the eighties, most notably the writer, thinker and former National Security Adviser Brzezinski .

To be noted here, China's national product (NNP) , GDP and GNPexceeds the national product of the European Union combined..

These metrics reflect different ways of measuring the scope of an economy. While GDP limits its interpretation of the economy to the geographical borders of the country, GNP extends it to include the net overseas economic activities performed by its nationals.

  • GDP measures the value of goods and services produced within a country's borders, by citizens and non-citizens alike.
  • GNP measures the value of goods and services produced by a country's citizens, both domestically and abroad.
Many sources now use the term Gross National Income, or GNI, as a synonym for GNP.
 
Makes sense. China is a developed country according to our resident chinese members. They no longer require exemptions or special considerations extended to a ‘developing country’.
 
Whether China is a developing country or not should be decided by the developing country standard of the United Nations, rather than the vote of the United States Senate.

Whether China is a developing country or not should refer to GDP per capita rather than total GDP. Otherwise, please list India as a developed country. India's GDP exceeds that of Britain.
 
Whether China is a developing country or not should be decided by the developing country standard of the United Nations, rather than the vote of the United States Senate.

Whether China is a developing country or not should refer to GDP per capita rather than total GDP. Otherwise, please list India as a developed country. India's GDP exceeds that of Britain.
Not really. China is a UNHCR signatory, yet it continues to commit grave human rights violations in the East Turkestan region. Not to mention territorial disputes, CITES violations, WTO violations etc., etc., etc.

While countries are signatories of UN/Multilateral conventions — and to a large extent try to comply with those guidelines — they still (sometimes) define national policies outside of these considerations. Quite unlike china, where it happens on the daily.
 
Whether China is a developing country or not should be decided by the developing country standard of the United Nations, rather than the vote of the United States Senate.

Whether China is a developing country or not should refer to GDP per capita rather than total GDP. Otherwise, please list India as a developed country. India's GDP exceeds that of Britain.
It will take another 100 years atleast for India to become developed unfortunately but won't mind voting India as developed.. But the indians don't realize not many countries want to list themselves as developed..

In my honest opinion many more countries have also hit the developed range decades ago now but still don't want to be included in developed.. They wanna reap the advantages.

Countries like:

Poland
UAE
Qatar
KSA
Brunei
Malaysia
Oman
Bahrain
Kuwait
Turkey
Kazakhstan
China
Croatia
Romania
 

