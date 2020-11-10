Officially the F-35 and MQ-9B for the United Arab Emirates

https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/united-arab-emirates-f-35-joint-strike-fighter
WASHINGTON, November 10, 2020 - The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of Munitions, Sustainment and Support, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10.0 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.
The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy eight hundred two (802) AIM-120C8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM); sixteen (16) AIM-120C8 AMRAAM guidance sections spares; two thousand four (2,004) MK-82 500LB General Purpose (GP) Bombs; seventy-two (72) MK-82 Inert 500LB GP Bombs; one thousand (1,000) MK-84 2,000LB GP Bombs; one thousand two (1,002) MK-83 1,000LB GP Bombs; two thousand five hundred (2,500) Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (SDB-1), GBU-39/B, with CNU-659/E Container; eight (8) GBU-39 SDB-1 Guided Test Vehicles; two thousand (2,000) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kit for 500LB Bombs; one thousand (1,000) KMU-556 JDAM Tail Kit for 2,000LB Bombs; one thousand (1,000) KMU-559 JDAM Tail Kit for 1,000LB Bombs; four thousand (4,000) FMU-139 Fuze systems; six hundred fifty (650) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOWs); fifty (50) AGM-154E Joint Stand Off Weapons – Extended Range (JSOW-ER); one hundred fifty (150) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) Tactical Missiles; six (6) CATM-88 AARGM CATMs. Also included are six (6) JSOW-C AGM-154C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs); six (6) JSOW-ER AGM-154E CATMs; ARD 446-1B and ARD 863-1A1W Impulse Cartridges; JSOW-C Dummy Air Training Missiles (DATM); JSOW-C Captive Flight Vehicles (CFVs); JSOW-ER DATMs; JSOW-ER CFVs; PGU-23/U training ammunition, encryption devices and keying equipment for test missiles (not for export); Laser Illuminated Target Detector, DSU-38A/B; software delivery and support; AIM-120C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM) and Airborne Instrumented Units (AIU) Telemetry Sections; missile containers; munitions components; aircraft test and integration support; containers; mission planning; munitions security, storage and training; facility design, construction and quality standards; weapon operational flight program software development; transportation; tools and test equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; weapons and aircraft integration support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment, devices and software; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; site surveys; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is $10.0 billion.
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
The proposed sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing enhanced capabilities to various aircraft platforms in effective defense of air, land, and sea. The proposed sale of the missiles/munitions and support will increase interoperability with the U.S. and align the UAE Air Force’s capabilities with existing regional baselines. Further, the UAE continues to provide host-nation support of vital U.S. forces stationed in the UAE and plays a vital role in supporting U.S. regional interests. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support represents a significant increase in capability and will alter the regional military balance.
The principal contractors will be Raytheon, Tucson, AZ; and Northrop Grumman Information Systems, Ridgecrest, CA. If requested, F-16 integration will be completed via Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) between Lockheed Martin and the purchaser. The munitions will be sourced through procurement and the contractor determined during contract negotiations. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).
Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to the UAE involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.
All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, pm-cpa@state.gov.
Sky Guardian
Sea Guardian
JSOW ER and JSOW
AIM-120C8
(2,004) MK-82 500LB
(1,000) MK-84 2,000LB
(1,002) MK-83 1,000LB
(2,500) Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (SDB-1)
(2,000) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)
(1,000) KMU-556 JDAM Tail Kit for 2,000LB
(1,000) KMU-559 JDAM Tail Kit for 1,000LB Bomb
(650) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOWs)
(150) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM)
The MQ-9B SkyGuardian™ / SeaGuardian Drones are equiped with Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission kits, receivers, and acoustic processors..
The (SDB) small-diameter bomb will add to the Reaper UAV's weapons arsenal, which already includes the GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb, the AGM-114 Hellfire II air-to-ground missile, the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile, and the GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)..