Officially the F-35 and MQ-9B for the United Arab Emirates

The SC

The SC

IMG_20201110_193329.jpg


https://www.dsca.mil/press-media/major-arms-sales/united-arab-emirates-f-35-joint-strike-fighter



WASHINGTON, November 10, 2020 - The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of Munitions, Sustainment and Support, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10.0 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy eight hundred two (802) AIM-120C8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM); sixteen (16) AIM-120C8 AMRAAM guidance sections spares; two thousand four (2,004) MK-82 500LB General Purpose (GP) Bombs; seventy-two (72) MK-82 Inert 500LB GP Bombs; one thousand (1,000) MK-84 2,000LB GP Bombs; one thousand two (1,002) MK-83 1,000LB GP Bombs; two thousand five hundred (2,500) Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (SDB-1), GBU-39/B, with CNU-659/E Container; eight (8) GBU-39 SDB-1 Guided Test Vehicles; two thousand (2,000) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kit for 500LB Bombs; one thousand (1,000) KMU-556 JDAM Tail Kit for 2,000LB Bombs; one thousand (1,000) KMU-559 JDAM Tail Kit for 1,000LB Bombs; four thousand (4,000) FMU-139 Fuze systems; six hundred fifty (650) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOWs); fifty (50) AGM-154E Joint Stand Off WeaponsExtended Range (JSOW-ER); one hundred fifty (150) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) Tactical Missiles; six (6) CATM-88 AARGM CATMs. Also included are six (6) JSOW-C AGM-154C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs); six (6) JSOW-ER AGM-154E CATMs; ARD 446-1B and ARD 863-1A1W Impulse Cartridges; JSOW-C Dummy Air Training Missiles (DATM); JSOW-C Captive Flight Vehicles (CFVs); JSOW-ER DATMs; JSOW-ER CFVs; PGU-23/U training ammunition, encryption devices and keying equipment for test missiles (not for export); Laser Illuminated Target Detector, DSU-38A/B; software delivery and support; AIM-120C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM) and Airborne Instrumented Units (AIU) Telemetry Sections; missile containers; munitions components; aircraft test and integration support; containers; mission planning; munitions security, storage and training; facility design, construction and quality standards; weapon operational flight program software development; transportation; tools and test equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; weapons and aircraft integration support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment, devices and software; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; site surveys; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is $10.0 billion.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.

The proposed sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing enhanced capabilities to various aircraft platforms in effective defense of air, land, and sea. The proposed sale of the missiles/munitions and support will increase interoperability with the U.S. and align the UAE Air Force’s capabilities with existing regional baselines. Further, the UAE continues to provide host-nation support of vital U.S. forces stationed in the UAE and plays a vital role in supporting U.S. regional interests. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support represents a significant increase in capability and will alter the regional military balance.

The principal contractors will be Raytheon, Tucson, AZ; and Northrop Grumman Information Systems, Ridgecrest, CA. If requested, F-16 integration will be completed via Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) between Lockheed Martin and the purchaser. The munitions will be sourced through procurement and the contractor determined during contract negotiations. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).

Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to the UAE involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.

All questions regarding this proposed Foreign Military Sale should be directed to the State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, pm-cpa@state.gov.




Sky Guardian


Sea Guardian




JSOW ER and JSOW




AIM-120C8
(2,004) MK-82 500LB
(1,000) MK-84 2,000LB
(1,002) MK-83 1,000LB
(2,500) Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (SDB-1)
(2,000) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)
(1,000) KMU-556 JDAM Tail Kit for 2,000LB
(1,000) KMU-559 JDAM Tail Kit for 1,000LB Bomb
(650) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOWs)
(150) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM)

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian™ / SeaGuardian Drones are equiped with Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission kits, receivers, and acoustic processors..
The (SDB) small-diameter bomb will add to the Reaper UAV's weapons arsenal, which already includes the GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bomb, the AGM-114 Hellfire II air-to-ground missile, the AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile, and the GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM)..


 
🇦🇪🇧🇭🇸🇦🇰🇼
GCC..A mighty air force
F35
EF Typhoon Tranche 3 and 4
F-15SA
F-18 Super hornet
F16 Block 60
Mirage 2k-9
Tornado
Still waiting for the announcement of the E/A-18G Growler

With..Local manufacturing .. Self-sufficiency .. Heavy maintenance .. Ammunition manufacturing .. Spare parts manufacturing .. Manufacturing of external parts.. and AWACS - electronic warfare - Air refueling - hundreds of thousands of munitions.. it is really a terrifying force..
Man that is alot of purchase. This will indeed change the regional power. I got goosebumps just reading thru the amount and the quantity
Yes it is a lot .. and it will cover the next 10 years if not more..
A great deal that fulfills what is required and promised ... and any technology transfer will take place in subsequent bilateral negotiations between the UAE and the arms manufacturers after the deal is passed by Congress..
 
🇦🇪🇧🇭🇸🇦🇰🇼
GCC..A mighty air force
F35
EF Typhoon Tranche 3 and 4
F-15SA
F-18 Super hornet
F16 Block 60
Mirage 2k-9
Tornado

With..Local manufacturing .. Self-sufficiency .. Heavy maintenance .. Ammunition manufacturing .. Spare parts manufacturing .. Manufacturing of external parts.. and AWACS - electronic warfare - Air refueling - hundreds of thousands of munitions.. it is really a terrifying force..

Yes it is a lot .. and it will cover the next 10 years if not more..
A great deal that fulfills what is required and promised ... and any technology transfer will take place in subsequent bilateral negotiations between the UAE and the arms manufacturers after the deal is passed by Congress..
The UAE is called ''Sparta'' for a reason. Anyone having silly mis-adventure will regret their existence and will get bloody nose due to the response.. That US general who said the UAE is little Sparta was spitting truth.
 
The UAE is called ''Sparta'' for a reason. Anyone having silly mis-adventure will regret their existence and will get bloody nose due to the response.. That US general who said the UAE is little Sparta was spitting truth.

Yes US General and former US defense secretary James Mattis knew better! that why he nicknamed the UAE "Little Sparta"..
 
The UAE is called ''Sparta'' for a reason. Anyone having silly mis-adventure will regret their existence and will get bloody nose due to the response.. That US general who said the UAE is little Sparta was spitting truth.

Yeah right! These sissy rich Arabs can only fight fellow Arabs and sell their souls for these expensive toys to their enemies. Recognizing Israel, abolishing Islamic laws to become 'tolerant'. If this is the price for selling your should and dignity, then UAE sold for too cheap.

But the good thing is this not the end. There are more rich Arabs negotiating their price and bowing at Israel's temple ready to sacrifice and sell themselves.
 
Yeah right! These sissy rich Arabs can only fight fellow Arabs and sell their souls for these expensive toys to their enemies. Recognizing Israel, abolishing Islamic laws to become 'tolerant'. If this is the price for selling your should and dignity, then UAE sold for too cheap.

But the good thing is this not the end. There are more rich Arabs negotiating their price and bowing at Israel's temple ready to sacrifice and sell themselves.
And here comes the bitterness and jealousy as expected. UAE was never islamic to begin with since it's early days. Pakistan neither is Islamic. Stop kidding yourself son and stop drinking from your own kool-aid. UAE has allies and has firm agreements with them to sell whatever they want to each other. Maybe you should learn diplomacy from them instead.

Stop being jealous. UAE has the most futuristic cities in the world and probably most futuristic country. This has attracted unfortunately unwarranted haters

Stop being jealous. UAE has the most futuristic cities in the world and probably most futuristic country. This has attracted unfortunately unwarranted haters
 
Man that is alot of purchase. This will indeed change the regional power.
ha ha ....did it change the regional power when Saudis bought $80bn worth of weapons under Obama cuz they were scared of Iran? I mean Iran beat the hell out of them in Yemen, EVEN WITH ALL THE US MILITARY EQUIPMENT they bought
I got goosebumps just reading thru the amount and the quantity
I get goosebumps when i realize that all these F35s wont stop Iran from snatching UAE's boats in the Persian Gulf when Iran wants to.

YOOO PDF WHERE ARE YOU AT!!!!!!!!!
Pakistan neither is Islamic.
YOOO PDF WHERE ARE YOU AT!!!!!!!
 
Yeah right! These sissy rich Arabs can only fight fellow Arabs and sell their souls for these expensive toys to their enemies. Recognizing Israel, abolishing Islamic laws to become 'tolerant'. If this is the price for selling your should and dignity, then UAE sold for too cheap.

But the good thing is this not the end. There are more rich Arabs negotiating their price and bowing at Israel's temple ready to sacrifice and sell themselves.
Their calling themselves "Little Sparta", Lol.
 
ha ha ....did it change the regional power when Saudis bought $80bn worth of weapons under Obama cuz they were scared of Iran? I mean Iran beat the hell out of them in Yemen, EVEN WITH ALL THE US MILITARY EQUIPMENT they bought

I get goosebumps when i realize that all these F35s wont stop Iran from snatching UAE's boats in the Persian Gulf when Iran wants to.

YOOO PDF WHERE ARE YOU AT!!!!!!!
Keep referencing something Iran itself never took responsibility for. As for Yemen who is under invasion? UAE and Saudi has effectively invaded Yemen not the other way around. It seems like they have no future plans exiting it.

Play with fire and get fuked it is that simple. Iran could very well become the next Armenia if it fuks with this coalition of brotherhood
 
still buying after all these years, never going to learn,
There was a whole new article posted earlier today that the UAE has become the capital for weapon developers so they are obviously not only buying but developing their own weaponry technology
 
