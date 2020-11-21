Officially..Morocco begins manufacturing weapons with American expertise

The House of Representatives has officially approved a law that will allow the military establishment to establish industrial units to manufacture weapons within the national territory, where American expertise in this field will be sought, as confirmed by the recent military ten-year agreement between Morocco and the United StatesA report referred by “Abd al-Latif Lodiye, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Department of National Defense to Parliament, regarding“ the law relating to defense and security equipment and equipment, weapons and ammunition, ”confirmed this, as the report revealed that this law will open up great opportunities for the Royal Armed Forces To open up to industrial activities devoted to defense and the development of the arms industry within the national territory.According to identical sources, the national armaments industry will depend heavily on American technology, as the Kingdom has a partnership and cooperation agreement extending for ten years.It is worth noting that the US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, had signed in Rabat a ten-year partnership agreement with his Moroccan counterpart, which would enable the Kingdom to acquire US arms industry technology, a technology that only five countries around the world benefit from, including South Korea.