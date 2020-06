Bergamini class (FREMM) frigates of the Italian Navy ​



Italian Navy Bergamini class FREMM variants in formation

The first and second Bergamini FREMM during sea tests. Photo: orizzontesn.it​ The first and second Bergamini FREMM during sea tests. Photo: orizzontesn.it​



Modified photo of a Bergamini class frigate GP variant of the Italian Navy. High resolution image Modified photo of a Bergamini class frigate GP variant of the Italian Navy. High resolution image here .​



STRALES in front of VLS



STRALES system, notice the frame

that covers the RFG system

Impressive view of frigate Carlo Margottini ​ Impressive view of frigate



Carlo Begamini's aft gun turret and FCS



Carlo Begamini's aft gun turret

The 5in gun of the GP variant.

Photo: Marina Militare Italiana



VULCANO system​ VULCANO system​



OTO Melara 25mm gun





25mm gun. Photo: OTO Melara

Modified photo of a Bergamini class frigate ASW variant of the Italian Navy. High resolution image Modified photo of a Bergamini class frigate ASW variant of the Italian Navy. High resolution image here .​



5in gun and VLS behind, notice a hatch to

the side of VLS that contains a crane for

ammunition loading.



Aster 15 and Aster 30 AA missiles​ Aster 15 and Aster 30 AA missiles​

