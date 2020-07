FILE - Paramilitary soldiers stand by the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, March 2, 2020.

Pakistan says it has formally invited Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah, to pay an official visit to Islamabad at “mutually convenient dates.”The move is the latest in a series of steps the Pakistani government has taken in a bid to improve the country's often tenuous relations with Kabul.“Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are moving forward,” said Mohammad Sadiq, the Pakistani prime minister’s special representative for the neighboring country, while announcing details of the invitation extended to the top Afghan leader.Abdullah heads what is known as the High Council for National Reconciliation, tasked to negotiate peace with the Taliban insurgency to end decades of hostilities plaguing Afghanistan.“I thanked him for the official invitation extended to visit Pakistan at an opportune time,” Abdullah tweeted after a meeting with the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul. He shared no further details.Islamabad has recently reopened three major border crossings at the request of Kabul to ease transit and bilateral trade activities.The outbreak of coronavirus in Pakistan and the ensuing lockdown restrictions had prompted authorities to seal the border with landlocked Afghanistan and other neighboring countries in March to prevent the regional spread of the pandemic.Sadiq said arrangements have also been made to open two more Afghan border crossings July 12 to further enhance the bilateral trade.