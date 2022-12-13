What's new

Official statement from PLA w.r.t recent border conflicts with india (stop using google translator)

WRT to the recent conflicts with India, according to the spokesperson of the Western Theater, the PLA has dealt the situation professionally and strongly, and firmly controlled the situation.

西部战区：中方巡逻遭到印军非法越线拦阻，双方已脱离接触_腾讯新闻

西部战区：中方巡逻遭到印军非法越线拦阻，双方已脱离接触
new.qq.com new.qq.com

China seldom use "strongly"(有力）and "稳控“(firmly control) in their statements, In 2020 they use only "稳控”(firmly control) but not "strongly", but you already know how one-sided the situtation was at that time.

This time they add "strongly" in their statement, so you can just expect the situtation this time was an even more one-sided ***-wiping event, I bet if the indian bullshit media still try to spread bullshit news with nothing, no picture, no videos, but only indians' patented worthless loud mouthes to back up, then pictures and video footage evidences from Chinese side will follow soon.
 

