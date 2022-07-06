What's new

OFFICIAL RIMPAC 2022 THREAD: 26 nations, 38 ships, 170 aircraft (Hawaii)

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,629
-3
1,937
Country
United States
Location
United States
1657136691271.png


RIMPAC, the Rim of the Pacific Exercise, is the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise. RIMPAC is held biennially during June and July of even-numbered years from Honolulu, Hawaii, with the exception of 2020 where it was held in August. It is hosted and administered by the United States Navy's Indo-Pacific Command, headquartered at Pearl Harbor, in conjunction with the Marine Corps, the Coast Guard, and Hawaii National Guard forces under the control of the Governor of Hawaii. The US invites military forces from the Pacific Rim and beyond to participate. With RIMPAC the United States Indo-Pacific Command seeks to enhance interoperability among Pacific Rim armed forces, as a means of promoting stability in the region to the benefit of all participating nations. It is described by the US Navy as a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.

www.navy.mil

RIMPAC 2022 Officially Begins

The U.S. Navy launched the 28th edition of the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world
www.navy.mil

qFeZkjh.gif
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit Vietnam as Western allies stage war games
Replies
5
Views
140
vi-va
vi-va
B
Defence dialogue: Talks with US begin in Hawaii today
Replies
8
Views
387
Bengal71
Bengal71
B
US military supports Bangladesh counterparts’ training exercise
Replies
0
Views
228
Black_cats
B
A
Indian Navy has questions on China’s new aircraft carrier Fujian
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
xyxmt
X
Get Ya Wig Split
This Massive Naval Exercise In 1989 Was The Pinnacle Of U.S. Cold War Maritime Might
Replies
1
Views
546
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom