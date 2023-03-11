What's new

Official ride of Indian Genrals Vs Pakistani Generals

Pakistan Army chief: BMW
1678549580738.jpeg


Mercedes Benz
FW_m9MMWIAEsWL6



Pakistan Air Chief: BMW

1678549656914.jpeg



Pakistan navy Chief:

BMW 7 series

FGOcvaPVkAI7FSJ



Mercedes-Maybach S600


EjM47fhVgAI2FAr



www.dawn.com

Public Accounts Committee clears Navy’s luxury vehicles worth $1.5m

AGP's report pointed out that in 2011 the Navy imported the vehicles without the mandatory approval of the PM.
www.dawn.com





Vehicles of Indian army, navy and air chief in one picture.
TATA Safari and Suzuki Ciaz
FGOdp45UYAMX2E0

Vehicle of Indian chief of defence staff

A suzuki sedan
WhatsApp_Image_2020-01-01_at_10.36.06_AM.jpg
 
Last edited:
That's why they were great Tacticians during 71, Siachen and Kargil. Believe it or not but they were victors. No matter what excuses get fed by our Establishment.

When our chiefs are busy thinking about business, they can't plan battle formations. Another reason is to be asked, why do our chiefs need BMWs, Mercedes and Audis?

To maintain elitist ideology. Imagine a chief traveling in locally assembled Toyota Corolla, even that is considered a mid range Sedan as compared to Suzuki Ciaz of Indian Chief which is a low range compact Sedan.

Even our Brigadiers are issued the following:

-Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series SUV (1 Star embedded, Khaki exterior)
-Honda City (black exterior, 1 star/flag embedded)
-Toyota Hilux Pickup (all civil/ random color, no star/flag embedded)

Imagine! 3 vehicles, fuel, maintenance is all obtained from our taxes.
 
These fools have no clue what is coming at them. The country on the edge of precipice. The country is ready for a default. These clowns are playing around in their BMWs.
 
Another attempt at self felatio trying desperately to show India in good light :lol: Compare cars of Indian politicians with Pakistani generals and you will see no difference. In Pakistan generals are the ruling class so they have good cars, In India, the political class is the ruling class so its they who have big cars.

Any newly elected sadak chaap Indian MLA eventually goes on to acquire a Merc or BMW with stolen public money, so please stop this this cringe self felatio trying to show that somehow there is more accountability or rule of law in India, if that was the case India wouldnt be South Asian hunger index gold medalist 10 years in a row and 80% of the population wouldnt be without toilets


www.carblogindia.com

10 Exotic Cars of Our Politicians- Modi's Maybach to Thackerey's Range Rover

This is a list of the 10 most expensive cars owned by prominent Indian politicians. Let us know which one were you most surprised by.
www.carblogindia.com www.carblogindia.com

thenewsmen.co.in

Top 10 politicians who have collection of wide-ranging luxury cars

thenewsmen.co.in thenewsmen.co.in
 
This idiot @Suriya , the other day even opened a thread on some rape incident in Pakistan, ignorant to the fact that BBC termed his country as Rape Public of India.
Here's a lesson for OP.
Even Sri Lankan armed forces chiefs use Mercs and Beamers... Reason, they are or were under constant threat of attack from Tamils. I believe a Sri Lankan President or PM was even assassinated by them.
Vehicles used by Sri Lankan armed forces Chiefs.
4_Star_car.jpg
5_star_Car.jpg

Several attempts were made on the life of late General Musharraf. This is what was left of his armoured car.

5a16b6c43e67c.jpg
 
Even our Brigadiers are issued the following:

-Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series SUV (1 Star embedded, Khaki exterior)
-Honda City (black exterior, 1 star/flag embedded)
-Toyota Hilux Pickup (all civil/ random color, no star/flag embedded)

Imagine! 3 vehicles, fuel, maintenance is all obtained from our taxes.
Seriously? That sounds like quite a bit for only a Brigadier rank.

On another note, forget top class vehicles, there was a picture on twitter IIRC a year or two back of an IA COAS stuck in Delhi traffic lol.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463913055952117764

And the chief is in a locally manufactured vehicle (Tata Safari looks like)
 

