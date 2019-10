Pakistan avoids terror financing blacklist ... for now



Thats the title from Al-Jazeera.



Pakistan needs to overhaul its Banking System.

It will help alot the Pakistani State itself and especially the Lower and middle class.

Pakistan needs to lower the flow cash and switch to Mobile or online Banking, With Newer mobile, i really dont get it why i dont see any major push from any of the Pakistani previous and current Govs.



Using Banks will help them grow which can be used in investing smaller starts ups.

Easier Money Trail for all the Govs especially for NAB.

Even people keep less Cash, it will directly lower the crime rate and create new tons of new jobs & improve foreign investment on a smaller scale.

