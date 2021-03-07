What's new

Official of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tells Muslim women to "remove Hijab"

this is the lyrics of a song. It is a famous folk song of both Uygur and Han nationalities in China.Translated from Uyghur into Chinese in 1940s，This song is very famous in both Uygur and Chinese. 掀起来你的盖头来Lift up your hijab. It has nothing to do with Pakistan. I've heard that since I was a kid.
It describes a man who marries his beloved woman and proposes to her. 盖头COVER HEAD Is the wedding time covers on the head, the bridegroom needs to pick down covers the head.😂This reporter can't search.This is the most famous folk song of the Uyghurs.
Lyric
掀起了你的盖头来，让我来看看你的眉

你的眉毛细又长呀，好像那树上的弯月亮

掀起了你的盖头来，让我来看你的眉毛

你的眉毛细又长呀，好象那树梢的弯月亮

你的眼睛明又亮呀，好象那树梢的弯月亮

你的眉毛细又长呀

嘿嘿~

掀起了你的盖头来，让我来看看你的眼

你的眼睛明又亮呀，好像那秋波一模样

你的眼睛明又亮呀，好像那秋波一模样

掀起了你的盖头来，让我来看你的脸儿

你的脸儿红又圆呀，好象那苹果到秋天

你的脸儿红又圆呀，好象那苹果到秋天

掀起了你的盖头来，让我来看看你的嘴

你的嘴儿红又小呀，好像那五月的红樱桃

你的嘴儿红又小呀，好像那五月的红樱桃

Lift your Cover head, let me see your eyebrow.

Your eyebrows are thin and long, like the curved moon on the tree.

Lift your lid and let me see your eyebrows.

Your eyebrows are thin and long, like the crooked moon on the treetops.

Your eyes are bright and bright, like the crooked moon on the treetops.

Your eyebrows are thin and long.

Hey, hey, hey.

Lift your Cover head, let me see your eyes.

Your eyes are bright and bright, as if they were in the eyes.

Your eyes are bright and bright, as if they were in the eyes.

Lift your head and let me see your face.

Your face is red and round, like the apple in autumn.

Your face is red and round, like the apple in autumn.

Lift your head. Let me see your mouth.

Your mouth is red and small, like the red cherry in May.

Your mouth is red and small, like the red cherry in May.
Screenshot_20210308_003030.jpg

Google translation error😂，The Indian media really knows how to play.


盖头，Google translate into hijab，In fact, it is not accurate, it is the red cloth covered on the bride's head when the Chinese get married，The groom takes it down on the night of the wedding
Screenshot_20210308_002025.jpg
Screenshot_20210308_014410.jpg
 
Oh dear. Hindustan getting a bit desperate now, delving into the personal music taste of Chinese officials to find anything controversial.

Btw, he also has Rihanna albums in his playlist.
 
Actually it is a nice song! It's even very wholesome since it sounds like it's about a husband and wife from your explanation/translation. There's nothing remotely offensive....maybe Indians are offended by sex within marriage?
 
We SE asians must have a very thin skin. We get offended by songs, music, dresses, literature etc., I eat pork, it somehow hurts muslim ego, I have beef, it makes hindus angry. Such weird people everywhere. In India we see countless people getting offended by mere dramas/movies/dialogues (look at tandav episode). Pakistan is still in dark ages for women rights. Bigots, idiots, illiterate right wing ultra nationalists ruining both India and Pak.
 
