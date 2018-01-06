Official confirmation of Bangladesh Army purchased Oerlikon GDF-009 with Skyguard 3 FCR system

Al-Ansar said:

I know - however apparently we have only two units which is hardly any defence factor against airborne threats.We should get these as self propelled SPAAG units (very common) and use the AHEAD upgrade which Pakistan is using with 'anti-missile proximity fuse splinter shell functionality rounds'. Maybe some Pakistani brothers can explain the actual experience and success on the ground for these anti-missile rounds for the OERLIKON Gun.Unless you get SPAAG mobility, these towed things are sitting ducks for attack helis and hellfire type missiles.Since buying German made stuff would be prohibitive, there is always China option, the Type 09 SPAAA.The PGZ-09 dual 35mm self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery