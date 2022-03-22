Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19
Before reading the below it's worth remembering that David E Martin within the film Plandemic 2 announced that he had found the Moderan Patent for their C19 Vaccine that was dated in May....
....not May 2020 as would be expect for a virus that was discovered hitting the news in early 20202, but the patent was filed in May 2019.
Do we need more evidence to suggest that the pandemic was engineered by man?
In the artcile below you'll find that the Covid 19 was several years in the making.
- Genetic match discovered in Covid's unique furin cleavage site on spike protein
- Matched genetic sequence patented by Moderna for cancer research purposes
- Researchers say one in 3 trillion chance Covid developed the code naturally
"....Evidence has emerged which proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the pharmaceutical giant Moderna, the company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 injection, actually created the Covid-19 virus.
Covid-19 was not made in 2019. It was made from the 19 nucleotides Moderna specific chimeric (CGG for AGA) furin cleavage site which does not occur anywhere in nature.
On February 23 the Daily Mail ran an article showing that Moderna has patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence which codes for the Furin Cleavage site in Covid-19.
They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.
Furthermore they did not merely apply for a patent on 2016 February 4 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail.
They actually applied on 2013 December 16 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2:as well.
So Moderna had developed the 19 nucleotide gene sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Site which gives Covid19 its infectivity to humans by patented gain of function research as early as 2013, 6 years before the Wuhan outbreak took place. Not 3 as reported in the Daily Mail and virally elsewhere..
By The Exposé on March 3, 2022
They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.
But they failed to make the obvious deduction there from.
Had they made said obvious deduction I fear that might have been the last scientific deduction they ever got published!
They decided to investigate the RNA sequence for the Furin cleavage site in the Covid-19 Spike Protein to see if it occurred anywhere else in nature. .
Fortunately the NCBI/NIH have produced the wonderful BLAST database which catalogues every gene sequence in nature known to man and every synthetic patented gene sequence known to the patent office.
The researchers chose the Furin Cleavage sequence because it is the only continuous gene letter sequence (nucleotide sequence) in Covid-19 with more than 3 nucleotides, that differs from the respective letters in its closest natural relative the Bat Coronavirus RaTG13 (all other differences are 3 letters or less long). So it was by far the best candidate for determining whether or not Covid-19 was man made.
The reader might consider it more likely that a Furin Cleavage Site would appear in the Sun than in the Daily Mail. But this cleavage refers to the separation of spike from virus rather than pillow from pillow.
Furthermore the Furin Cleavage Site is key to the pathogenicity of Covid-19. So if there was to be some man made gain of function included in the virus, this is where one might expect to find it.
The Amino Acid sequence of the Furin Cleavage Site is PRRA (Proline Argenine Argenine Alanine). Each Amino Acid is coded for by a Codon, consisting of 3 nucleotides (genetic sequence letters). So all the differences in the genetic code between Covid-19 and RaTG13 are at most one Codon long, one amino acid long, other than the Furin Cleavage Sequence, which is…
CCT CGG CGG GCA
The complimentary sequence (the opposing DNA strand of the double helix is (GGAGCCGCCCGT) because C binds with G and A binds with T
The reverse compliment (the same thing written backwards) is therefore TGCCCGCCGAGG
The researchers did a BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) alignment search (which means they search for the gene sequence, the reverse gene sequence, the complimentary gene sequence and the reverse complimentary gene sequence) through every gene sequence in nature known to man for CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG which is the 19 nucleotide sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Sequence, which also appears in Covid-19, and which is found actually in the reverse compliment form CTACGTGCCCGCCGAGGAG patented by Moderna.
Source: https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/03/evidence-confirms-moderna-created-covid-19/