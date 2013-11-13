Official Biden foreign policy predictions thread

Here are my predictions:



Biden will force Saudi to end Qatar blockade



No more weapons for Saudis unless Yemen war ends



UAE F35 deal will get cancelled



Israel will be screwed when US lifts sanctions on Iran



Palestine will resume talks with US support



Israel annexation of West Bank is fucked



Syria will get worse as US supports Kurds again



Biden will antagonize Turkey and piss off Erdogan



Pakistan will finally finish Iran pipeline



CPEC will officially be expanded to Iran



Nothing will change on Kashmir



Nothing will change on Afghanistan



Iraq will get better after Iran nuclear deal



North Korea is a big question mark



US will renormalize relations with Cuba



Europe goes back to normal but UK is screwed



China trade war will continue quietly



US will increase support for SK, Japan, Taiwan



Hong Kong will be screwed big time



ASEAN TPP deal might be revived, probably not



Modi will get burned or irritated by Kamala



I will come back to this thread in 2024 and see how many of my predictions were right