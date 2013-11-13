What's new

Official Biden foreign policy predictions thread

Here are my predictions:

Biden will force Saudi to end Qatar blockade

No more weapons for Saudis unless Yemen war ends

UAE F35 deal will get cancelled

Israel will be screwed when US lifts sanctions on Iran

Palestine will resume talks with US support

Israel annexation of West Bank is fucked

Syria will get worse as US supports Kurds again

Biden will antagonize Turkey and piss off Erdogan

Pakistan will finally finish Iran pipeline

CPEC will officially be expanded to Iran

Nothing will change on Kashmir

Nothing will change on Afghanistan

Iraq will get better after Iran nuclear deal

North Korea is a big question mark

US will renormalize relations with Cuba

Europe goes back to normal but UK is screwed

China trade war will continue quietly

US will increase support for SK, Japan, Taiwan

Hong Kong will be screwed big time

ASEAN TPP deal might be revived, probably not

Modi will get burned or irritated by Kamala

I will come back to this thread in 2024 and see how many of my predictions were right
 
