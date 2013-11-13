Official Biden foreign policy predictions thread

Here are my predictions:
Biden will force Saudi to end Qatar blockade
No more weapons for Saudis unless Yemen war ends
UAE F35 deal will get cancelled
Israel will be screwed when US lifts sanctions on Iran
Palestine will resume talks with US support
Israel annexation of West Bank is fucked
Syria will get worse as US supports Kurds again
Biden will antagonize Turkey and piss off Erdogan
Pakistan will finally finish Iran pipeline
CPEC will officially be expanded to Iran
Nothing will change on Kashmir
Nothing will change on Afghanistan
Iraq will get better after Iran nuclear deal
North Korea is a big question mark
US will renormalize relations with Cuba
Europe goes back to normal but UK is screwed
China trade war will continue quietly
US will increase support for SK, Japan, Taiwan
Hong Kong will be screwed big time
ASEAN TPP deal might be revived, probably not
Modi will get burned or irritated by Kamala
I will come back to this thread in 2024 and see how many of my predictions were right
