Official and Unofficial Aviation Art

air marshal
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 16, 2005
- 9,619
- 1
Here comes youngs self-made Aviation artist work displayed on PAF Falcons, inspired by S. M. Hussaini and has been drawing sketches since childhood. They had never attended any art school and neither appeared in any local or international Art Exhibition but willing to become an official aviation artist.
The sketch shows a PAF F-104 Starfighter pulling up after a low flight. Starfighter was among PAF's frontline combat aircrafts during Indo-Pakistan war 1965. It could fly at remarkable high speed of Mach 2 and had maximum ceiling of 100,000 feet. Its unmatched basic performance made it a fear for enemy that a single mention of its presence in the area would instantly clear the air space of any enemy aircraft.
