Official and Unofficial Aviation Art

Here comes youngs self-made Aviation artist work displayed on PAF Falcons, inspired by S. M. Hussaini and has been drawing sketches since childhood. They had never attended any art school and neither appeared in any local or international Art Exhibition but willing to become an official aviation artist.



The sketch shows a PAF F-104 Starfighter pulling up after a low flight. Starfighter was among PAF's frontline combat aircrafts during Indo-Pakistan war 1965. It could fly at remarkable high speed of Mach 2 and had maximum ceiling of 100,000 feet. Its unmatched basic performance made it a fear for enemy that a single mention of its presence in the area would instantly clear the air space of any enemy aircraft.
 
A PAF F-104 Starfighter.


A formation of PAF Mirage Vs entering the landing pattern to end a training mission.


A No. 11 squadron "Arrows" F-16 B on a training mission. F-16 B is a dual seat varient of F-16 used for fighter training.
 
An F-16 of No. 11 squadron "Arrows" is shown performing aerobatic manouvers.


An F-7P of No. 14 squadron "Tail Choppers" on a routine mission.


A PAF Mirage III BR flying over Naltar Valley, Gilgit Baltistan. Mirage III BR is a reconnaissance varient of Mirage.
 
An F-16 of No. 11 Squadron "Arrows", PAF is taking off from PAF Base Mushaf, the home base of Arrows.


A K-8 of Basic Flying Training Wing of PAF Academy Risalpur. K-8 aircraft is a joint production of Pakistan and China. It is used for advanced jet training purpose.


The very first JF-17 Thunder aircraft is shown taking off from PAF Base Minhas, Kamra. JF-17 is a joint production of Pakistan and China. It is an all weather multi-role aircraft. This particular aircraft is painted in special scheme of Pak-China flag to express the great friendship between the both countries.
 
A formation of two F-6s of No. 23 squadron "Talons" of PAF on a routine mission.


The sketch shows Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam in his favourite Aircraft F-86F-35 NA. M M Alam is Pakistan's top scoring fighter Ace having a distinguished record of shooting down four enemy aircrafts in less than 40 seconds. He has 9 confirm kills and 2 probables during 1965 Indo-Pak war, which are tally marked on his aircraft in the form of Indian flags.
 
The sketch shows a PAF F-16 serial# 84717 on a routine flight. During Afghan war same aircraft flown by Flt Lt Khalid Mehmood shot down Afghani Su-22 on 3rd Nov 1988.


The sketch shows an imaginary sortie of a PAF C-130 Hercules delivering supplies by Low Altitude Parachute Extraction. Low Altitude Parachute Extraction System (LAPES) is a tactical military airlift delivery method where a fixed wing cargo aircraft can deposit supplies when landing is not an option in an area that is too small to accurately parachute supplies from a high altitude. LAPES involves loading supplies on a special pallet on a plane. Once a plane reaches the desired drop point, the pilot descends to a very low altitude of typically under 2 m. Once achieved, the cargo hatch is opened and the extraction parachute is deployed; once the parachute catches the wind outside the craft, it pulls the connected supplies out of the plane and on to the ground. Once the delivery is accomplished, the pilot ascends to a normal altitude and returns to base.
 
The skecth shows a French Dassault Mirage 2000 aircraft. Mirage 2000 is an air superiority and attack aircraft of French origin.


The sketch shows an F-18 Hornet aircraft of Canadian Air Force. F-18 is an all weather fighter and attack aircraft designed to operate from aircraft carriers. It stands among the most advanced combat aircrafts of modern military.
 
A PAF F-16(84717) of Squadron No. 14 launching a Sidewinder towards an Afghan intruder Su-22 over Thal. Aircraft destroyed and pilot ejected safely but captured and put to prison. Date of the event was November 3rd, 1988.


Two of PAF JF-17 Thunder of No. 26 Squadron guarding the skies of Pakistan. This sketch depicts two different missile combinations of JF-17 Thunder. Multiple missile ejection rail is possible factor for near future.


F-16 of No. 11 Squadron is pulling up after hitting a ground target in an exercise SAFFRON BANDIT 2009.
 
First ever MADE IN PAKISTAN JF-17 Thunder Serial No. 10-111, demonstrating Maneuvers in an Air show.


Painted in "ACADEMY-HAWKS" color Scheme, this bird appeared in an air show and demonstrated classical high speed maneuvers.


The sketch depicts a F-7pg fighter/bomber aircraft a modern variant of f-7/mig-21 family,is loaded with two GBU-12 laser guided bombs. F-7mp/pg both are capable of delivering laser guided munitions for Precision Strike mission.
 
A Falcon-20 ELINT/ECM aircraft of Squadron No. 24 "BLINDERS" providing electronic support to a pair of Mirage-3/R1 guarding their home land in High Marks 2010.


With ROSE upgrades PAF Mirage are capable of Night vision, Precision Guided & Stand Off strikes and looking Beyond Visual Range. Sketch depicts a Mirage5 dropping LGB on a target while dart FLIR right under its cockpit, is responsible for guiding this bomb to the target.
 
A victor MK-2 prototype crashed in Irish sea on August 21, 1960, due to mechanical mishap.


One of the longest living aircraft and the hot favorite fighter plan of the world's best pilots "THE MIG 21". Thus called as SUPER SONIC SPORTS PLANE. This sketch depicts an early version of MIG-21 family, MIG-21/f-13 FISHBED-C.


The sketch depicts a Turkish F-35 on a routine flight. Turkey would be the first Muslim country to enter in the fifth generation era along with NATO countries.
 
The painting shows one of the first JF-17 Thunder Aircrafts delievered to PAF, shortly after landing at home base.


A No. 26 squadron 'Black Spiders' A-5 Fantan Aircraft is seen parked in front of its hanger.
 
The sketch shows a PAF Sabre aircraft on a maintenance day. Sabres were the main frontline fighters of PAF in 65 War.


The Sketch shows one of the brand new F-16 C/Ds Block 52 delievered to PAF just after its first arrival in Pakistan. F-16 C is a Single Seat Fighter while F-16 D is Dual Seat Fighter Trainer also capable of advance tactical Operations.
 
In 1976 Pakitan was offered 110 new build A-7 Corsair Aircrafts in part funded by Saudi Arabia. Deliveries were dependant on abandonment of Pakistani plans to buy a French nuclear reprocessing plant, a condition that was refused by Prime Minister Bhutto. The A-7 sale was thus withdrawn by President Jimmy Carter, who also managed to prevent the sale of reprocessing plant. The Sketch shows one of the A-7s withe Pakistani markings.


The Sketch shows an SU-30 aircraft with imaginary markings of PAF.
 
