Official: 90 Countries Seeking to Purchase Iranian Drones

Official: 90 Countries Seeking to Purchase Iranian Drones​

TEHRAN (FNA)- An advisor to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry underlined the country's high capability in the production of various types of Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and said 90 countries are seeking to obtain Tehran-made drones.

“Ninety countries seek to buy Iran-made drones, and Westerners and the arrogant countries cannot tolerate this,” an advisor to Iran’s intelligence minister stated on Wednesday while addressing a local ceremony in Qazvin.
Today, Western states, the US, and the Israeli regime cannot stand Iran’s “defense might” in the region, he added.
The remarks come as a recently-published article in the American National Interest magazine acknowledged that decades-long US sanctions against Iran have failed to disrupt its drone program.
Back in late December, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri underscored that Iran will proceed with its plans to promote its drone capabilities and will cooperate with other countries in the drone industry to meet the country’s needs.
The top commander stressed that Iran is among the world’s top five powers in the unmanned aerial vehicles industry, adding Iran-made drones can carry out various missions with great accuracy and flight endurance.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.
Tehran has in recent years gained significant progress in developing surveillance and combat drones. Iranian military officials announce that the country stands among the world's top states manufacturing UAVs.
Military officials say Tehran is self-sufficient in building drones from their fuselage to various subsystems and engines, adding the country’s Armed Forces are equipped and ready to carry out any type of drone operations and missions.
Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
 
lydian fall

lydian fall

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2022
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
retaxis said:
list the 90 countries who have purchased or are going to purchase drones please
One of them is China which wanted to buy 15,000 Iranian drones in first phase


I think all of countries in the world except the US and some NATO countries want to buy Iranian drones

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iran to supply China with 15,000 drones, official says

An Iranian official has revealed that China is one of the leading customers of Iranian-manufactured drones and that a large shipment is set to be sent to Beijing, amid the ongoing controversy over Teh...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
lydian fall said:
One of them is China which wanted to buy 15,000 Iranian drones in first phase


I think all of countries in the world except the US and some NATO countries want to buy Iranian drones

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iran to supply China with 15,000 drones, official says

An Iranian official has revealed that China is one of the leading customers of Iranian-manufactured drones and that a large shipment is set to be sent to Beijing, amid the ongoing controversy over Teh...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
No real evidence of China buying Iranian drones, especially considering that China can easily make similar drones on its own. China already has loitering munitions.

There's only one reason why China would buy these, and it's to hand them off to Russia.

That's not to say Iranian drones are bad, they're actually pretty good, but rather it just doesn't make sense for China.
 
S

shadihassan28

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2022
Country
United States
Location
United States
retaxis said:
list the 90 countries who have purchased or are going to purchase drones please
Well I know Ethiopia,Syria and Tajikstan. I’m no analyst but I think the 15000 number for China is most likely false if China wanted to buy a few dozen and reverse engineer them if they believed what they found was a drone superior than what they have in their inventory.

That Guy said:
No real evidence of China buying Iranian drones, especially considering that China can easily make similar drones on its own. China already has loitering munitions.

There's only one reason why China would buy these, and it's to hand them off to Russia.

That's not to say Iranian drones are bad, they're actually pretty good, but rather it just doesn't make sense for China.
Beat me to it.
 
retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Nov 16, 2007
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
lydian fall said:
One of them is China which wanted to buy 15,000 Iranian drones in first phase


I think all of countries in the world except the US and some NATO countries want to buy Iranian drones

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iran to supply China with 15,000 drones, official says

An Iranian official has revealed that China is one of the leading customers of Iranian-manufactured drones and that a large shipment is set to be sent to Beijing, amid the ongoing controversy over Teh...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
List the countries whose authorities have confirmed they have purchased Iranian drones please.
How many countries?

I like facts not lies and delusions no offense
 
R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
lydian fall said:
One of them is China which wanted to buy 15,000 Iranian drones in first phase


I think all of countries in the world except the US and some NATO countries want to buy Iranian drones

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iran to supply China with 15,000 drones, official says

An Iranian official has revealed that China is one of the leading customers of Iranian-manufactured drones and that a large shipment is set to be sent to Beijing, amid the ongoing controversy over Teh...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com
shadihassan28 said:
Well I know Ethiopia,Syria and Tajikstan. I’m no analyst but I think the 15000 number for China is most likely false if China wanted to buy a few dozen and reverse engineer them if they believed what they found was a drone superior than what they have in their inventory.


Beat me to it.
Please understand China's UAV industry first.

"China buys Iranian UAV", the topic itself is ridiculous.

BTW. UAV is the lowest end of the aviation industry. It is a primary aviation product. It can be made in many countries.

This is the North Korean UAV.

www.aljazeera.com

Why are North Korea’s drones spooking the South?

South Korea’s military failed to shoot down five drones on Monday, sparking national concern amid rising tensions.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.aljazeera.com

N Korea drone entered S Korea’s presidential no-fly zone: Army

The drone was among five North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed into South Korea’s airspace on December 26.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
lydian fall

lydian fall

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2022
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
retaxis said:
List the countries whose authorities have confirmed they have purchased Iranian drones please.
How many countries?

I like facts not lies and delusions no offense
Well Iranian drones are already in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe

Only martians haven't bought Iranian drones
 
R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
shadihassan28 said:
Yeah forgot Venezuela as well, but yeah I agree China is far fetched especially 15000.
The logical question is, why does China buy Iranian drones?

In the civil field. China's DJI accounts for 75% of the global market.

In the military field. China has combat and bombing drones. ETC.

China has a complete UAV industry chain. And the independent Beidou Global Positioning System.

Why does China buy Iranian drones?
 
A

AA_

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 22, 2023
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Iran along with Turkey is a drone power. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 90 countries that are in the process of buying Iranian drones. We saw their capabilities in 2019 with the attacks on Saudi oil fields. Pinpoint and accurate.
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
6,440
-1
14,691
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
renhai said:
The logical question is, why does China buy Iranian drones?

In the civil field. China's DJI accounts for 75% of the global market.

In the military field. China has combat and bombing drones. ETC.

China has a complete UAV industry chain. And the independent Beidou Global Positioning System.

Why does China buy Iranian drones?
The report of "exporting 15000 drones to China" was published by a semi official news agency and embolded by almost all Iranian news agencies and it's a quote from a rather important official in intelligence ministry. he is top advisor to intelligence minister and also the head of political intelligence and research section in intelligence ministry.

So my logical question is, if it's a fake news, why no official in Iran or China doesn't deny it?
 
S

Sapei

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2022
Country
Afghanistan
Location
Afghanistan
Ethiopia showed that Iranian drones are of very very low quality. Heck even in Ukraine your drones have been nullified. I would be surprised if even 5 countries with other options would be interested.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,265
-11
15,556
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
retaxis said:
list the 90 countries who have purchased or are going to purchase drones please
Given that west and on top of them USA sanctions and targets Iranian partners, it would be illogical to list them by Iranian officials.

China buying Iranian drones could be a barter deal between the 2 states. Chinese companies have all the capacity to mass produce military assets but sometimes you save both money and time by buying from your friendly countries.

Btw, Iran has learnt a lot from seizing American drones, adding a wide range of capabilities from producing stealth drones with lowest possible RCS with special coating to hiding nozzles lowering the heat signature of drones.
Sapei said:
Ethiopia showed that Iranian drones are of very very low quality. Heck even in Ukraine your drones have been nullified. I would be surprised if even 5 countries with other options would be interested.
