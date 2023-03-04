Official: 90 Countries Seeking to Purchase Iranian Drones​

TEHRAN (FNA)- An advisor to Iran’s Intelligence Ministry underlined the country's high capability in the production of various types of Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and said 90 countries are seeking to obtain Tehran-made drones.“Ninety countries seek to buy Iran-made drones, and Westerners and the arrogant countries cannot tolerate this,” an advisor to Iran’s intelligence minister stated on Wednesday while addressing a local ceremony in Qazvin.Today, Western states, the US, and the Israeli regime cannot stand Iran’s “defense might” in the region, he added.The remarks come as a recently-published article in the American National Interest magazine acknowledged that decades-long US sanctions against Iran have failed to disrupt its drone program.Back in late December, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri underscored that Iran will proceed with its plans to promote its drone capabilities and will cooperate with other countries in the drone industry to meet the country’s needs.The top commander stressed that Iran is among the world’s top five powers in the unmanned aerial vehicles industry, adding Iran-made drones can carry out various missions with great accuracy and flight endurance.The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.Tehran has in recent years gained significant progress in developing surveillance and combat drones. Iranian military officials announce that the country stands among the world's top states manufacturing UAVs.Military officials say Tehran is self-sufficient in building drones from their fuselage to various subsystems and engines, adding the country’s Armed Forces are equipped and ready to carry out any type of drone operations and missions.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.