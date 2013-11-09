Sifar zero
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 27, 2020
- 55
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Daughter of a martyred Uighur officer follows father's step to become a police officer
|China & Far East
|8
|Daughter of a martyred Uighur officer follows father's step to become a police officer
|China & Far East
|39
|S
|Wife of martyred Pakistan Army officer joins Military, wins title of best shooter 15 Oct, 2018 Wife
|Pakistan Army
|23
|Quetta FC attack: Hero police officer martyred intercepting suicide attacker's car
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|8
|India shows image of martyred Kashmiri Army officer at UN, says Pakistan's 'true face not hidden fro
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|39
|22-year-old martyred Kashmiri Army officer's first leave became his last
|Indian Defence Forum
|161
|Delhi Assembly resolves to give martyr status to slain NDMC officer
|Central & South Asia
|61
|COAS Raheel Sharif has been keeping the photos of martyred APS children in his office drawer.
|Pakistan Army
|2
|Army Officers participate in martyr Polceman funeral
|Social & Current Events
|1
|Pakistan Army Officers Killed by TTP can't be declared martyred : Syed Munawar Hassan
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|22