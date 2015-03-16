What's new

Officer martyred in SWTD

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Sifar zero Featured IED attack on security forces in North Wazirstan: 3 soldiers including 1 officer martyred Pakistan's Internal Security 29
beijingwalker Daughter of a martyred Uighur officer follows father's step to become a police officer China & Far East 8
beijingwalker Daughter of a martyred Uighur officer follows father's step to become a police officer China & Far East 39
S Wife of martyred Pakistan Army officer joins Military, wins title of best shooter 15 Oct, 2018 Wife Pakistan Army 23
Zarvan Quetta FC attack: Hero police officer martyred intercepting suicide attacker's car Pakistan's Internal Security 8
NOWorNEVER India shows image of martyred Kashmiri Army officer at UN, says Pakistan's 'true face not hidden fro Strategic & Foreign Affairs 39
Mustang06 22-year-old martyred Kashmiri Army officer's first leave became his last Indian Defence Forum 161
The_Showstopper Delhi Assembly resolves to give martyr status to slain NDMC officer Central & South Asia 61
Alpha BeeTee COAS Raheel Sharif has been keeping the photos of martyred APS children in his office drawer. Pakistan Army 2
Zarvan Army Officers participate in martyr Polceman funeral Social & Current Events 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top