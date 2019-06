Dr Shahid Masood AKA Dr Dhabardhos has disclosed in his program that some corrupt thugs in Pakistan have offered to pay back $70 to $ 50 billions on conditions.Dr revealed that PM Imran Khan has rejected it, saying it would tantamount to "Plea Bargain".IK is rightly of the opinion that if they can return such huge amounts still keep the majority of the loot with themselves, means a massive amount is stolen from Pakistan by corrupt thugs.By accepting this offer, Pakistan would give these thugs opportunities to continue looting Pakistan, because they would escape any punishment.I agree with PM Imran Khan. They should be prosecuted, full extent of their loot and assets disclosed, barred from politics and from business if businessmen and sent to appropriate jail terms.No plea bargains for corrupt who have destroyed Pakistan..