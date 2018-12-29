What's new

Off The Cuff with Dr. Faheem Younus | FULL EXCHANGE

Dr Faheem Younus, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland, was the guest at ThePrint's Off the Cuff. Younus talked about his first Covid-19 patient, what we can expect from the vaccine, and what he feels about Pakistan's response to Covid-19. He also stressed how every crisis is an opportunity that can trigger change.

So before you start cheering he is Pakistani and proud etc beware of your thoughts, threads and comments, projected about Qadyanis, bcz that he is.
What I meant about it is unnecessary hate we have and our judgement of a person due to hate/prejudice etc..
 
