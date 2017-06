US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and his Qatari counterpart Khalid Al-Attiyah signed a letter of agreement for a $12-billion sale of US-manufactured F-15 fighters jets, the Pentagon said.The deal has been cracked at a time when the Middle East situation is boiling in wake of Qatar’s diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries last week.“The $12-billion sale will give Qatar a state-of-the-art capability and increase security cooperation and interoperability between the United States and Qatar,” the Pentagon said in a statement.Speaking on the occasion the Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said:“Qatar and the United States have solidified their military cooperation by having fought together side by side for many years now in an effort to eradicate terrorism and promote a future of dignity and prosperity.”Read more: Qatar: Another reason for the rift between NATO allies? Qatar is home to a military base of the US CENTCOM which is used for operations in Syria and Afghanistan. Some 11,000 US troops are stationed in Qatar. Analysts believe that Pentagon’s somewhat soft tilt towards the country is because of this very reason.Amid the stalemate over Qatar, this deal though years in the making is indicative of the importance that the Pentagon attaches to the tiny Gulf state.“This is of course proof that U.S. institutions are with us but we have never doubted that,” a Qatari official in Doha said. “Our militaries are like brothers. America’s support for Qatar is deep-rooted and not easily influenced by political changes.”In another development, the USS Chinook, a coastal patrol ship, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Baranof both were in Doha on Thursday, said Cmdr. Bill Urban of the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. He called the trip a “routine port visit,” though Qatar’s state-run news agency described the presence as being part of a “joint exercise” with the Qatari Navy.Amid the stalemate over Qatar, this deal though years in the making is indicative of the importance that the Pentagon attaches to the tiny Gulf state.President Trump has flip-flopped over the Qatar boycott. His immediate reaction to the Saudi-led abdication was positive. He even took credit for what the Arab countries did to Qatar. However, in a matter of days, he reverted. In a phone call to the Qatari Emir, he offered his conciliatory efforts. He went as far as inviting the concerned parties to the White House for talks. Certainly, the presence of the military base would have been paramount when Mr. Trump decided to arbitrate.