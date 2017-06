The Foreign Office has expressed its concerns regarding the recent Indo-US joint statement stating it to be detrimental to peace in the region.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump emphatically called upon Pakistan to mend its way. The joint statement released after both leaders met was welcomed triumphantly in Delhi, for it berated Pakistan with some strong words.“The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries. They further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups,” the statement noted.The statement is strongly-worded and is evident of growing Indo-US cooperation in controlling Pakistan.“The joint statement is singularly unhelpful in achieving the objective of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian region. By failing to address key sources of tension and instability in the region, the statement aggravates an already tense situation,” the FO said.Read more: Weapons for India; warnings for Pakistan: Trumps South Asia policy The statement is strongly-worded and is evident of growing Indo-US cooperation in controlling Pakistan. Islamabad is also perturbed on US’s lack of attention to human rights violations in Kashmir and its recent drone deal with India.The US had, ahead of the Trump-Modi meeting, listed Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, a move hailed by India as evidence of US cooperation against terrorism.Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China’s rise as a military power. However, both countries also have similar views regarding controlling what they call an unbridled Pakistan. The statement reiterated that both the countries are in unison against Pakistan’s alleged role in spreading terrorism in the regionOfficials in the White House asserted last week that US ties with India and Pakistan were not a zero sum game. “We are certainly eager to deepen our strategic partnership with India,” a US official told reporters last week. He added that relationship with Pakistan and India is not a zero sum game and can stand-alone. However, Pakistan established ties with the US in order to confront the Indian menace and hence takes exceptions to Washington closeness with New Delhi. Amid regional chaos, this increasing mistrust is the last thing needed.Read more: America’s on again – off again romance with freedom movements There are reasons as to why Islamabad has raised eyebrows regarding the joint communique of the Trump-Modi meet. Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China’s rise as a military power. However, both countries also have similar views regarding controlling what they call an unbridled Pakistan. The statement reiterated that both the countries are in unison against Pakistan’s alleged role in spreading terrorism in the region. The clear references made to Pakistan; the designation of Syed Salah Uddin as a Global Terrorist and increasing defense cooperation have once again stoked up the already tensed environment in the region.